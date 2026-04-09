Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar co-star reveals how actor has changed after film’s success: ‘He feels like different person'

Actor Manav Gohil, who shared screen space with Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, has opened up about the transformation he has witnessed in the star following the franchise’s success and his journey into fatherhood. According to Manav, Ranveer has become more mindful in his decisions, a shift that is reflected in his overall demeanour. In Dhurandhar and its sequel Dhurandhar The Revenge, Manav Gohil was seen in the role of Sushant Bansal.

Manav Gohil on Ranveer Singh In a recent interview with Hindi Rush, Manav spoke about Ranveer, and how everything has changed after the success of Dhurandhar.

“I think Ranveer is currently in a very important phase of his life—he is in transition. He has become a father and the face of one of the most historic films. He is already a superstar and a great actor—he deserves everything he has today. I’m sure there is a larger plan behind his choices. If you notice, his clothes, his media presence—everything has changed. His demeanour has evolved. He’s now seen in more structured, well-tailored looks. He feels like a different person,” Manav said.

During the interview, the host brought up his Kantara controversy. To this, Manav responded, “Ranveer isn’t just a superstar in India, but globally. I’m sure he has become more responsible in handling his stardom. There are people guiding these decisions, and Deepika Padukone herself is a very wise woman.”

Ranveer and Deepika welcomed their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, on September 8, 2024.

In Dhurandhar and its sequel Dhurandhar The Revenge, Manav was seen in the role of Sushant Bansal. The actor made his television debut came with the show Choodiyan in 2001. He then starred in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kkusum, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, CID, Keertan Tibrewal, Shaadi Mubarak, Kaamnaa, Matsyavedh and Karate Girls, among others.

About Dhurandhar 2 The first part of Dhurandhar was released in December 2025 and emerged as a blockbuster, collecting over ₹1300 crore worldwide. The second part, titled Dhurandhar The Revenge, was released on March 19. It took a bumper opening of ₹145 crore and has so far collected over ₹1,033.37 crore in India and over ₹1600 crore worldwide.

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar focused on Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza, infiltrating the terror networks based in Lyari. The film’s sequel was released in theatres on March 19. It delves into the origins of Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi, revealing the motivations behind his mission. The film also takes the story forward, showing him taking control of the power dynamics in Lyari while working to dismantle a terror network in Pakistan that threatens India.

Apart from Ranveer, the spy thriller stars Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, R. Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt in key roles.