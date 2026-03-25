Dhurandhar 2: Manav Gohil reveals he didn't audition for movie, says he ‘didn’t know what the film was’

Actor Manav Gohil, who played the role of Sushant Bansal in Dhurandhar and its sequel Dhurandhar The Revenge, has revealed that he didn't need to audition for the role. Speaking with India Today, Manav also said that he accepted the role in the film without knowing about the movie or the director. Manav Gohil starred with Ranveer Singh in Aditya Dhar's film Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar The Revenge.

Manav Gohil opens up about his role in Dhurandhar The Revenge In Bollywood, casting often requires multiple auditions, but for Manav, it was different. “It was never really a choice in the first place. I was holidaying with my family in Mussoorie when Mukesh [Chhabra] called and asked if I had dates. I said yes, and he said, ‘Bangkok jaana hai (We have to go to Bangkok).’ That was it. There was no audition. I didn’t know what the film was, who the director was, nothing,” he said.

He added, “It was bizarre. I was almost brought in last minute. On one hand, I didn’t know if I was right for it, and on the other, they hadn’t seen me test for it. But things fall into place in strange ways. Here I am now, just counting my blessings."

About Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar The Revenge, released on March 19, has been directed by Aditya Dhar. It featured Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi among others. The first part of the film is set in Lyari town of Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles, Dhurandhar revolved around covert intelligence operations against the backdrop of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The sequel charts the rise of Ranveer's character, Hamza Ali Mazari, in the Karachi underworld, while also delving into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the journey of the young man who eventually becomes a covert operative. Dhurandhar The Revenge is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar and released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.