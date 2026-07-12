Mandira Bedi breaks down remembering late husband Raj Kaushal, says therapy helped her survive the darkest phase

Actor, television host and fashion designer Mandira Bedi became emotional while speaking about her late husband, Raj Kaushal, at the trailer launch of her upcoming film, Max, Min and Meowzaki. As she reflected on one of the most difficult phases of her life, Mandira shared how therapy helped her deal with grief and slowly find her way forward after losing Raj in 2021.

Mandira Bedi says therapy helped her cope with grief

Mandira Bedi breaks down at Max, Min and Meowzaki trailer launch, recalls Raj Kaushal.

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Opening up about the role therapy has played in her life, Mandira Bedi shared that she has been seeking professional help for nearly two decades. Recalling one of her earliest experiences, she said, “Therapy, counselling and trying to understand myself better have been important parts of my life. I first went to therapy about 20 years ago. When I told my mother that I had attended a therapy session, she asked, 'Why? What happened to you?' I told her that I needed to get out what was going on in my mind. My mother then said, 'You could have talked to me.' But I replied, ‘No.’"

Mandira said turning to therapy has always been her way of dealing with difficult phases in life. Whenever she felt emotionally overwhelmed or sensed that something was not right, she chose to seek professional guidance instead of dealing with it alone.

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{{^usCountry}} The actress said, “Whenever I felt something was wrong or unbalanced in my life, I sought the help of a therapist and counselor. It always benefited me a lot. When I lost my husband, therapy became a source of healing for me, which is why I resorted to it.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actress said, “Whenever I felt something was wrong or unbalanced in my life, I sought the help of a therapist and counselor. It always benefited me a lot. When I lost my husband, therapy became a source of healing for me, which is why I resorted to it.” {{/usCountry}}

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About Mandira Bedi and Raj Kaushal

Mandira Bedi married filmmaker Raj Kaushal on February 14, 1999, and the couple built a life together over the next two decades. They welcomed their son, Veer, and later adopted their daughter, Tara, in 2020. Raj passed away in June 2021 after suffering a heart attack at the age of 50. As a filmmaker, he directed movies including Shaadi Ka Laddu and Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi.

About Max, Min and Meowzaki

The trailer follows Max and Min, a young couple whose relationship falls apart during one of the toughest periods of Max's life. Struggling to move on from the heartbreak, Max unexpectedly finds comfort and companionship in a pet cat named Meowzaki. Sharing the trailer on Instagram, the makers wrote, "A rollicking tale of modern love, chaos, and those we come home to Max, Min & Meowzaki.”

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Mandira Bedi will be seen in Max, Min and Meowzaki, which is written and directed by Narasimha Murthy. The film also features Medha Shankar, Siddharth Menon, Adil Hussain and Nafisa Ali in pivotal roles. It is slated to hit theatres on July 24, 2026.