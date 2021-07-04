Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mandira Bedi changes profile picture on Instagram following husband Raj Kaushal’s death

Mandira Bedi changed her display picture on Instagram as a mark of mourning. She lost her husband Raj Kaushal on Wednesday.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 10:50 AM IST
Raj Kaushal is survived by Mandira Bedi and their two children, Vir and Tara.

Actor and television personality Mandira Bedi changed her profile picture on Instagram to honour her late husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal, who died on Wednesday. She turned her display picture black as a mark of mourning.

Raj Kaushal died early Wednesday morning following a heart attack. He is survived by his wife Mandira Bedi and their two children, son Vir and daughter Tara.

Mandira Bedi’s new Instagram DP honours her late husband Raj Kaushal.

A prayer meet was held at Mandira’s residence on Saturday, which was attended by her parents and several colleagues from the entertainment industry, including actors Mouni Roy and Vidya Malavade.

Raj is known for directing films such as Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, Shaadi Ka Laddoo and Anthony Kaun Hai?. He also produced filmmaker Onir’s acclaimed drama My Brother… Nikhil.

Mandira performed Raj’s last rites and was under attack by trolls for doing so. She received support from singer Sona Mohapatra, who wrote on Twitter, “That some people are still commenting on Mandira Bedi’s dress code or choice to carry out her husband Raj Kushal’s last rites shouldn’t surprise us. Stupidity is more abundant than any other element in our world after all.”

Also read | RGV defends Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao against trolls: ‘Divorce should be celebrated more than marriage’

Television host Mini Mathur came out in support of Mandira and tweeted, “Makes me sick that people are having a field day trolling a grieving woman for performing last rites on her husband instead of asking a stranger or her tiny kid. Or for not having the time to dress the way THEY imagine grieving women should dress. Fools!! Applaud her strength!” Actors Shweta Tiwari and Mukti Mohan also slammed trolls for attacking her.

Raj began his career as a copywriter in 1989 and then assisted filmmaker Mukul Anand. He set up his own advertising-production company, Fuel, and went on to direct over 800 commercials.

