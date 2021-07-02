Mandira Bedi trolled for performing Raj Kaushal's last rites, Sona Mohapatra comments on 'abundance of stupidity'

Singer Sona Mohapatra has defended actor Mandira Bedi against trolls. Mandira's husband, producer Raj Kaushal died earlier this week. She was the one to perform his last rites, a role traditionally taken up by male members of the family.

Sona Mohapatra mentioned in a tweet on Friday how Mandira Bedi was being pulled down online for performing the rituals and for her choice of clothes. "That some people are still commenting on Mandira Bedi’s dress code or choice to carry out her husband Raj Kushal’s last rites shouldn’t surprise us. Stupidity is more abundant than any other element in our world after all," she wrote.

Others also supported Sona's point of view. "For a society it's can't get more shameful if we were to not empathize and support @mandybedi but to ridicule her for her dress choices that too at her husband's funeral.. we have a long way to go Broken heartFolded hands #Shameful," wrote a follower. "Well said. That's no one's business. People should stand by her during this time and admire her for the courage," read another comment.

Raj Kaushal died of a heart attack at 49 on Wednesday. His laast rites were held at Shivaji Park crematorium, Dadar. Ronit Roy, Sameer Soni, Ashish Chowdhry, and Dino Morea, Arshad Warsi, Neha Dhupia, Onir, Vicky Kaushal and Hansal Mehta paid their tribute to Raj.

Raj and Mandira's friend Sulaiman Merchant said that Raj knew he was getting a heart attack. "Raj was feeling uneasy in the evening. Well, he took an antacid tablet. Raj told Mandira that he was getting a heart attack. Mandira acted swiftly and called Ashish Chaudhary, who rushed to their place. Mandira and Ashish put him in the car but he was losing consciousness. I think they drove off, taking him to the Lilavati Hospital if I'm not wrong. But in the next 5-10 minutes, they realised that he had no pulse. Before they reached the doctor, it was too late," he told a leading daily.

Raj and Mandira have two children together--son Vir and daughter Tara