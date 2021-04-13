IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mandira Bedi slams trolls who called daughter 'street kid' from 'slumdog centre'
Mandira Bedi poses with her children.
Mandira Bedi poses with her children.
bollywood

Mandira Bedi slams trolls who called daughter 'street kid' from 'slumdog centre'

  • Mandira Bedi called out a couple of Instagram trolls who abused her daughter, Tara, calling her a 'street kid' adopted from a 'slumdog centre'.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 10:00 AM IST

Actor and TV presenter Mandira Bedi has called out trolls who mocked her daughter. Mandira on Monday took to Instagram Stories to share direct messages she had received from a couple of people, who directed abuse towards Tara, whom she adopted last year.

"Madam from which slumdog centre did you adopt your prop daughter?" one person wrote. Another commented, "The adopted street kid looks completely out of place...u greedy narcissists are scarring the slumdog for life."

Sharing a screenshot of the first message, Mandira wrote, "People like this need to be given a special mention @bollywoodforevaa. You got my attention, you piece of s**t." To the second person, she wrote, "More from the model citizen. He calls himself Rajesh Tripathi, which definitely isn't his name, because sickos like this are the biggest cowards too, who only know how to wag their tongues behind the shield of anonymity."

A screenshot of Mandira Bedi's Instagram story.
A screenshot of Mandira Bedi's Instagram story.

Mandira and her husband Raj Kaushal welcomed four-year-old Tara into their lives in July. They also have a nine-year-old son, Vir. Announcing the adoption, Mandira had written in an Instagram post, "She has come to us, Like a blessing from above, Our little girl, Tara. Four years and a bit, With eyes that sparkle like stars, Sister to her Vir. Welcoming her home, With open arms and pure love, Grateful, thankful, blessed. Tara Bedi Kaushal became a part of our family on 28th July 2020.”

Also read: Mandira Bedi’s daughter Tara promises Santa Claus she is a ‘good girl’, makes a request for a Christmas gift. Watch video

Earlier, in an interview with a leading daily, Mandira had spoken about first meeting Tara virtually, during the lockdown. “We did a few video calls before meeting her, and she kept asking us, ‘When are you coming?’ Today, Tara is very happy and has settled in. She is naughty, fun and absolutely comfortable,” she had said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
mandira bedi mandira bedi movies mandira bedi son mandira bedi instagram + 2 more

Related Stories

Mandira Bedi's home in Madh Island.
Mandira Bedi's home in Madh Island.
bollywood

Step into Mandira Bedi's beautiful Madh Island holiday home, it's now on Airbnb

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:20 AM IST
  • Mandira Bedi has put up her Madh Island house on Airbnb. The actor has reportedly been working tirelessly to refurbish the place before letting it out. See pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Mandira Bedi’s daughter wants an anklet for Christmas.
Mandira Bedi’s daughter wants an anklet for Christmas.
bollywood

Mandira Bedi’s daughter Tara promises Santa Claus she is a ‘good girl’, makes a request for a Christmas gift. Watch video

Hindustan Times, New Delhi | By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON DEC 15, 2020 03:33 PM IST
Mandira Bedi’s daughter Tara made a special request to Santa Claus over video, as she cannot write letters just yet. She appealed to him to give her an anklet for Christmas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP