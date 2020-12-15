e-paper
Mandira Bedi's daughter Tara promises Santa Claus she is a 'good girl', makes a request for a Christmas gift. Watch video

Mandira Bedi’s daughter Tara promises Santa Claus she is a ‘good girl’, makes a request for a Christmas gift. Watch video

Mandira Bedi’s daughter Tara made a special request to Santa Claus over video, as she cannot write letters just yet. She appealed to him to give her an anklet for Christmas.

bollywood Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 15:33 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Actor Mandira Bedi’s daughter Tara made an adorable video appeal to Santa Claus, requesting him to give her a ‘payal’ or anklet as a Christmas present. She also promised him that she is a ‘good girl’.

In a video shared on Instagram by Mandira, Tara said, “Santa Claus, mujhe chitthi likhni nahi aati. Main good girl hoon. Mujhe Christmas ke liye payal chahiye, please (Santa Claus, I don’t know how to write a letter. I am a good girl. Please get me an anklet for Christmas.).”

 

Mandira and her husband Raj Kaushal adopted a four-year-old girl, Tara, in July this year. They also have a nine-year-old son, Vir.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Mandira had written, “She has come to us, Like a blessing from above, Our little girl, Tara. Four years and a bit, With eyes that sparkle like stars, Sister to her Vir. Welcoming her home, With open arms and pure love, Grateful, thankful, blessed. Tara Bedi Kaushal became a part of our family on 28th July 2020.”

Earlier, in an interview with The Times of India, Mandira had revealed how the family first met Tara virtually during the lockdown. “We did a few video calls before meeting her, and she kept asking us, ‘When are you coming?’ Today, Tara is very happy and has settled in. She is naughty, fun and absolutely comfortable,” she had said.

Mandira had also talked about how Tara has formed a bond with Vir. “Tara dotes on him and keeps calls him Viru bhaiyya, while he treats her like his pesky little sister. The other day, during one of his online classes, he asked his teacher if he could introduce his sister to the class. All of them got excited and kept asking her questions. We then told them that she can’t speak English and knows only Jabalpuri,” she added.

