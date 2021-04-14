Mandira Bedi: I have nothing to hide about my age, the lines on my face add to my personality

She is a fitness enthusiast and has been giving fitness goals to many over the years, resulting in being called someone who is ageing in reverse. But for Mandira Bedi, it has never been about that and more about being the best version of herself and happy.

The actor-presenter, who celebrates her 49th birthday, says, “When I turned 40, there was a liberation that happened. There was a time in my ‘30s when the age on Wikipedia used to bother me because I am not someone who has a strong PR team who would keep changing my age. My real age is out there and I used to feel that, ‘oh my God, my age is out there.’ Now I have nothing to hide about my age. Ever since I turned 40, I just feel people are appreciative of the fact that I am what I am. I try to keep authentic and I try to keep real, that has been my mantra from age 40 onwards.”

Bedi says she also believes in keeping it all natural and does not believe in going through artificial treatments to look young.

“As far as ageing is concerned, I am not a person who believes in anything unnatural. I have got lines on my forehead, so be it, the laugh lines add to my personality. I have a thing against using botox and fillers. That’s not my thing at all. My face is what it is. It is ageing the way it is. I like to keep it real. I have not injected anything to my face , I have not tried nay unnatural process to change the way I look. I am all natural and want to keep it that way as long as I can,” she explains.

Other than growing a year older, birthdays have a special place in Bedi’s life. This one is going to be all the more special because this is the first time she will be celebrating it with her four-year-old daughter, Tara, who she and her husband Raj Kaushal adopted last year.

“I am looking forward to celebrating my birthday with her. She has got a very spunky personality, she is not a pushover. My son (Vir) and she get along very well. I always prayed that they should get along and there would be no negativity. He is very affectionate and protective of her. She anyway worships him,” shares Bedi.

Celebrations aside, Bedi is aware of the current pandemic situation and hopes and prays for the situation to improve. “I pray that the world is safe, free and abundant again. I really want to go back to a place of happiness. I want us to enjoy life the way we could without the binds of masks and sanitisers. Now we can’t hug people. I want us all to be free and natural again, go back to the lives we have always known,” she concludes.