Mandira Bedi, kids perform havan on Raj Kaushal's birth anniversary: 'We celebrated you'

Mandira Bedi has shared pictures from the havan that she performed on Tuesday to commemorate the birth anniversary of her late husband, producer Raj Kaushal. (Also read: Anup Soni shares rare pic with Mandira Bedi from Shanti sets)

Havan for Raj

Mandira Bedi and her kids perform a havan for late filmmaker Raj Kaushal.

Two of the pictures showed the close-up of a photo frame of Raj kept for the rituals as a small diya was lit in front of it. One picture showed Mandira making offerings to the havan kund while her kids sat by her side. She could be seen helping the kids offer their respects to the havan kund in another picture.

Celebrating Raj

She shared the images on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "15th of August. Your birthday Raji, we celebrated you. And the day you came into the world."

Raj Kaushal

Raj was a filmmaker who directed several films including Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi and Shaadi Ke Laddoo. Following a heart attack, he died on June 30, 2021.

Raj and Mandira tied the knot in 1999 and welcomed their first child - son Vir - in 2011. In 2020, they adopted their second child, four-year-old daughter Tara.

On his first birth anniversary after his death, Mandira shared a picture with him and wrote on Instagram, "15th August: Was always a celebration. Independence Day and Rajs Birthday.. Happy Birthday Raji.. we miss you and hope that you are watching us and have our backs like you always did.. The gaping void will never be filled (heartbreak emoji) Here’s hoping you’re in a better place. (folded hands) Peaceful and surrounded by love.”

Mandira Bedi

Starting her onscreen career as one of the first few women hosting and doing commentary for cricket tournaments, Mandira even hosted the ICC Cricket World Cups in 2003 and 2007.

She also worked in many famous TV serials, including the 1994 show Shanti, Dushman, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin among many others. Apart from commentary, hosting and acting in TV shows, Mandira has also worked in films such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Shaadi Ka Laddoo and Dus Kahaniyaan. Most recently, she was seen in The Tashkent Files and Saaho.

