Prabhas fans trend 'unsubscribe Netflix' after streamer shares clip mocking Saaho action: 'Messed with the wrong fans'

Fans of Prabhas were left rather unimpressed and miffed with Netflix when the official Twitter handle of Netflix Indonesia shared a clip of an action sequence from his film Saaho with a caption that was interpreted as sarcastic by many fans. The actor's fans took the post as an insult to him and began trending 'unsubscribe Netflix' sharing screengrabs and videos of themselves cancelling their subscriptions and uninstalling the app.

Saaho, directed by Sujeeth, was released in 2019, and starred Shraddha Kapoor apart from Prabhas. The film eventually began streaming on Netflix months after its release. On Tuesday, Netflix Indonesia shared a video from the film with the caption that roughly translates to: ‘what is this action?’ The clip shows a shirtless Prabhas jumping off a cliff after throwing the parachute first. He dives to the parachute but misses it, following which he steers himself mid-air and reaches it. He pulls the chute’s cord and lands in style on a beach as Shraddha and some other characters watch from some unknown vantage point.”

The outlandishness of the scene and the caption led many fans of the actor to believe that the account was making of Prabhas. The action of Netflix Indonesia resulted in them venting their ire at Netflix India. #UnsubscribeNetflix began trending on Twitter on Saturday evening and was among the top trends in India till Sunday morning. Quote tweeting the video, one fan wrote, “It's a shame for you to these things for a superstar himself.”

Another fan tagged Netflix India and tweeted, “Done with you @NetflixIndia. Intentional attack on one of the great personalities in India will not be encouraged.” Asmany fans got the hashtag trending, one fan wrote to Netflix, “You messed with wrong fans.” By Sunday evening, Netflix Indonesia’s original tweet had received close to 9000 shares, most of them from angry Prabhas fans. The video has 2.2 million views.

Saaho had Prabhas play an undercover cop. The film received lukewarm reviews from critics and while it had a good opening, it did not sustain that momentum, eventually earning ₹439 crore worldwide. While the number is impressive, many trade punits pointed out that it was low given its reported ₹370-crore budget and high expectations.

