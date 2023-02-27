Mandira Bedi on getting stereotyped because of her looks: Ever since I cut my hair, I’ve mostly been offered cop roles

When a woman has short hair, she has to be a badass - that’s the notion that Mandira Bedi continues to struggle with, as the actor admits that she has said no to many fiction shows because the roles offered to her tried to put her into a box.

“Ever since I cut my hair, I have mostly just been offered cop kind of roles. I have played a wonderful character in the Indian version of show 24. And then after that I got offered only cop characters,” Bedi says.

The 50-year-old adds, “I have also played a cop in a few languages now. And after that there’s a reason why I said no because there’s a kind of stereotype that she has got short hair, she looks like a cop, or a gangster. I have played a gangster as well in Saaho (2019).”

Explaining her thought, the actor, who is busy with the work on reality show, Cricket Ka Ticket, shares, “When a woman has short hair, she has to be a badass. That’s probably what the notion is. And that’s the kind of role that came my way. So instead of being stereotyped, I, as far as fiction is concerned, I’m okay to say no.”

Bedi says her life is busy enough with events that she does and some motivational talks which she conducts. “They take up 10-12 days of my month. As far as fiction is concerned, I’m going to wait for the right one to come along. I’m waiting for the right kind of roles to come along. I’m seeing no a lot more than I say. And I’m waiting for the right rules to come along as far as fiction is concerned,” says a mother of two.

When it comes to non fiction, she is happy to start a new chapter. “I love cricket and cricket categories come my way. I like to be a part of it. It is going to be watched and it’s a reality show and who doesn’t love a reality show when it’s on your national passion,” she wraps up.

