Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal dies due to cardiac arrest

Actor and television personality Mandira Bedi's husband, Raj Kaushal, has died due to a cardiac arrest. Filmmaker Onir tweeted, "Gone too soon. We lost Film maker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul."

Actor Rohit Roy wrote in a social media post, "One of the nicest guys you could ever have met… and if u were lucky, u could have called him your friend… And just like that, he’s gone, even without saying good bye too numb with grief and shock to react… This is not fair, just not fair… Raj, my friend, my brother… keep spreading the cheer where ever your next abode is…"

Actor Tisca Chopra tweeted, "Cannot believe #RajKaushal isn’t with us any more .. just so shocking. My hear goes out to @mandybedi and her two lovely kids #RIP our happy smiling Raj.. your gentle soul will be missed."

Mandira Bedi and Raj Kaushal tied the knot in 1999. They have two children, Tara and Vir. The couple adopted Tara in 2020. "She has come to us, Like a blessing from above, Our little girl, Tara. Four years and a bit, With eyes that sparkle like stars, Sister to her Vir. Welcoming her home, With open arms and pure love, Grateful, thankful, blessed. Tara Bedi Kaushal became a part of our family on 28th July 2020,” Mandira wrote in a post, welcoming her to the family.

In a 2020 interview with Hindustan Times, Mandira called Raj her 'strength'. She said, “Raj has always been a great encouragement to me."