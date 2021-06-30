'Mandira, my strong girl': Neha Dhupia, Arshad Warsi lead Bollywood in paying tribute to Raj Kaushal

Neha Dhupia, Randeep Hooda, Rohit Roy, Anupam Kher, and several other Bollywood personalities paid tribute to Mandira Bedi's husband, filmmaker-producer Raj Kaushal, who died due to a cardiac arrest on Wednesday. He was 49.

"Raj, we took this picture to create more and more memories… can’t believe you are nt with us anymore … Mandira , my strong strong girl, I am at a loss of words. My heart belongs to Vir and Tara ❤️ … I’m shaken up and in shock and disbelief as I write this , RIP Raj," Neha Dhupia wrote in a tweet, alongside a group picture with Raj and Mandira.

Arshad Warsi pays tribute to Raj Kaushal.





"Today I lost a very dear friend, my condolences to his family. Known Raj Kaushal, for years, done a film with him, enjoyed every minute of his company. I have never seen a frown on his face, he was always smiling, always there if you needed him…will miss you brother… RIP," wrote actor Arshad Warsi. Divya Dutta tweeted, "Deeply saddened!! One of the nicest people I knew!! Gone too soon my friend @rajkaushal1 ! RIP."

Rahul Dev pays tribute to Raj Kaushal.





Rahul Dev tweeted, "He was one hell of a nice guy ... Raj Kaushal you shall be missed ... Gone too early ... rest in peace ... Om Shanti."

Filmmaker Onir, who was among the first to tweet about Raj's death, wrote, "Gone too soon. We lost Film maker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul."

Neha Dhupia pays tribute to Raj Kaushal.

Rohit Roy wrote a note in memory of Raj, a part of which read, "Raj, my friend, my brother… keep spreading the cheer where ever your next abode is… Knowing your penchant for good homes, I am sure you are looking for a good spot in heaven RIGHT NOW! We all loved you dearly and you know that … unfortunately, we kept saying next week next week and that week never came. See you on the other side my bro….Till we raise hell again, REST IN PEACE."

Lara Dutta Bhupathi wrote in a tweet, "Raj was one of the first and nicest people I met in the industry. Dearest @mandybedi you are not alone in your grief. Prayers and strength to you, Vir and Tara. RIP Raj. #RajKaushal." Boman Irani tweeted, "Shocked and saddened by the passing of #RajKaushal. May the Lord grant #mandirabedi and the family the strength to bear this loss."

Anupam Kher posted, "Deeply saddened & shocked to know about the sudden demise of #RajKaushal! A friend, a film maker & a very positive man. Have some great memories of working with him & spending time with him few years back. Sorry dearest @mandybedi & family for your irreparable loss. 🙏#OmShanti."

Mandira Bedi and Raj Kaushal tied the knot in 1999. They have two children -- daughter Tara and son Vir.