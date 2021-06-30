Raj Kaushal funeral: Ronit Roy hugs Mandira Bedi outside residence, Aashish Chaudhary, Samir Soni arrive

Filmmaker Raj Kaushal died on Wednesday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest. Raj was married to actor-television presenter Mandira Bedi. Mandira and Raj tied the knot in 1999. The couple has two children, son Vir and daughter Tara.

After the news of Raj Kaushal's death, several industry personalities including Ronit Roy, Samir Soni and Aashish Chaudhary reached his residence for his funeral. Mandira Bedi was also seen outside her residence, being embraced by Ronit.

Here are some pictures from outside their residence:

Raj Kaushal's body being taken out of his residence.

Mandira Bedi was seen crying hugging Ronit Roy.(Varinder Chawla)

Mandira Bedi outside her residence.(Varinder Chawla)

Raj Kaushal is survived be his wife and two children.

Ashish Chaudhary outside their residence.(Varinder Chawla)

Ronit Roy and Samir Soni reach their residence.

Mandira Bedi is seen near an ambulance.





Rohit Roy confirmed the news of Raj's death to PTI, "He passed away today morning, at around 4.30 am at his home. He had a heart attack." He also shared a post on social media, "One of the nicest guys you could ever have met… and if u were lucky, u could have called him your friend… And just like that, he’s gone, even without saying good bye too numb with grief and shock to react… This is not fair, just not fair… Raj, my friend, my brother… keep spreading the cheer where ever your next abode is…"

Taking to Twitter, actor Tisca Chopra wrote, "Cannot believe #RajKaushal isn’t with us any more .. just so shocking. My hear goes out to @mandybedi and her two lovely kids #RIP our happy smiling Raj.. your gentle soul will be missed."

Filmmaker Onir also paid tributes to Raj on Twitter. "Gone too soon. We lost Film maker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul."

Raj has directed movies such as Shaadi Ka Laddoo and Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi. His last film as director was the 2006 thriller Anthony Kaun Hai? starring Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt. Apart from direction, Raj had also produced Onir's 2005 acclaimed drama My Brother… Nikhil starring Sanjay Suri and Juhi Chawla.