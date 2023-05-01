Manisha Koirala reunites with Mani Ratnam for PS2 screening, recalls how his wife helped her during shooting of Bombay

Manisha Koirala attended the screening of Ponniyin Selvan 2 at Mumbai's Yash Raj Studios on Sunday night. She reunited with her Bombay director Mani Ratnam and his wife Suhasini Maniratnam. The actor went down memory lane recalling her experiences with them. She also praised his latest film and wished the entire team for their excellent work on the film. (Also read: Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan, Vikram, Anil Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan attend Ponniyin Selvan 2 screening. See pics)

Manisha Koirala posted photos from her reunion with director Mani Ratnam and his wife Suhasini Maniratnam.

On Instagram, Manisha posted several pictures of the get-together after the screening. She wrote, "Such humble man Mani Ratnam sir is and such a great filmmaker!!! I remember working with him was intense but so fulfilling… we artists long to working with directors who push our limits and help us to excel… He always tries to do things differently! My first day of shooting for Bombay is so fresh in my mind.."

She continued, “It felt home meeting him and @suhasinihasan ji (who is accomplished actress herself, in fact had helped me in Hama Hama song), for the preview of his latest film #ps2 !! His movies have mesmerised people across globe..each of his film is masterpiece!! From #anjalifilm to this ps2 his latest.. we just love his #films !! Once again..sir you are a treasure!! My love to the entire team .. all the actors who performed brilliantly all the technicians who has excelled in this film huge congratulations @madrastalkies @lyca_productions @arrahman…”

The actor took several photos along with Mani Ratnam, including one with his wife Suhasini. Manisha is wearing a mustard coloured salwar kurti, while Suhasini was dressed in a black and white striped saree. Director Mani wore a blue shirt with black pants. She also posed for pics along with Aditi Rao Hydari and filmmaker Shaad Ali who were also present for the screening.

The director and actor have worked on two films together, Bombay (1995) and Dil Se (1998). In her post, Manisha even recalled that Suhasini, who is an actor herself, guided her during the popular song Hamma Hamma and thanked her for it.

Several members of the Ponniyin Selvan 2 team, including Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, were also present for Sunday's screening. Other celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Madhoo, Shriya Saran, Kartik Aaryan, Bobby Deol, and Prosenjit Chatterjee also attended the event. The sequel to last year's Ponniyin Selvan 1, the period saga has already earned over ₹150 crore at the box office worldwide.

