Manjari Fadnis breaks down in tears, claims community dog was assaulted and killed in society: ‘He is gone’

Actor Manjari Fadnis, best known for her role in Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, got emotional in a video as she alleged that Mikey, a community dog in her housing society, was brutally assaulted and murdered. Breaking down in tears, the actor sought justice for the animal and urged authorities to implement stricter laws against animal cruelty.

Manjari breaks down

Manjari Fadnis claimed that Mikey had gone missing and residents had been trying to find him.

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On Monday, Manjari took to Instagram to share a video where she is seen crying while talking about the community dog of her housing society. In the video, she said Mikey had been abandoned by his family and had been a part of their society since 2019 or 2020.

She claimed that Mikey had gone missing and residents had been trying to find him, adding that they made posters, put them up across the area, and kept speaking to security guards and others to find out what had happened to him and where he had gone.

Sharing the details in the video, she said, "I wish I had never needed to make this video, but I think it’s really important." She described Mikey as "a really sweet dog" and said residents had been searching for him incessantly. Fadnis then said that somebody from the society had confessed that Mikey was sleeping quietly near one of the basement areas when he was hit on the head with a stick or iron rod.

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{{^usCountry}} In the video, Manjari is heard saying, “We had a dog called Mikey, who was abandoned by his family. And he has been a part of our society since 2019. He was a really sweet dog. He went missing. We were all worried and we all tried to find where he is. We made posters. We put them everywhere and tried to search him incessantly. And finally today, somebody from here confessed. Somebody who knows the people who have done it.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the video, Manjari is heard saying, “We had a dog called Mikey, who was abandoned by his family. And he has been a part of our society since 2019. He was a really sweet dog. He went missing. We were all worried and we all tried to find where he is. We made posters. We put them everywhere and tried to search him incessantly. And finally today, somebody from here confessed. Somebody who knows the people who have done it.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Manjari said that someone aware of what happened to Mikey had come forward and shared details of the alleged attack. “He confessed to us that Mikey was sleeping quietly in one of our building's basement areas and he was hit on his head. He got very disoriented. They dragged him into the staircase area, and they hit him more that he was bleeding from his mouth and he p**ed and p**d. In half death, they put him inside a goni (sack) and threw him off into this khadi (creek) area behind,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Manjari said that someone aware of what happened to Mikey had come forward and shared details of the alleged attack. “He confessed to us that Mikey was sleeping quietly in one of our building's basement areas and he was hit on his head. He got very disoriented. They dragged him into the staircase area, and they hit him more that he was bleeding from his mouth and he p**ed and p**d. In half death, they put him inside a goni (sack) and threw him off into this khadi (creek) area behind,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

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Now, the actor mentioned that they have no clue whether the dog survived or not, saying. “We are trying to search for his body right now. He’s gone."

In the clip, she also urged the Supreme Court to take strict action against animal cruelty, noting that people with "criminal minds" right now feel safe taking an illegal route to eliminate dogs they don’t like.

Along with the video, Manjari wrote as a caption, “Our Mikey was Brutally Murdered… & we are going to fight for him… This should never happen with ANY Dog Ever again in any Society anywhere! People should be SCARED to hurt an animal! We NEED Stronger laws against Animal Cruelty!”

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“Thankuuu @xavierbernardsantiago for standing with us strongly in our fight to bring Justice for Mikey. Thankuuu Senior Police Inspector Mr. Shailendra Nagarkar, we r soo grateful for your help. Thankuuu Sanket Kadam for fearlessly bravely fighting for his cause & Thankuuu to all our Mikey lovers from our society who have been tirelessly standing strongly with us in this fight. @ranjanakent @keshavdhanraj @marciajd @mamatomessiboy @neha.singh05.05 @gaiti.siddiqui & many more,” she added, with hashtags: #JusticeForMikey, #animalcruelty, #notolerance, #zerotolerance and #thesupremecourtofindia.

Celebrities come out to support

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Several celebrities, including Bhumi Pednekar and Dhanashree Verma, voiced their grief and outrage over the incident, joining calls for justice and stronger action against animal cruelty.

Bhumi wrote, “I am so so so sorry, this is (heart breaking emoji). Justice for Mike! @mumbaipolice”, with Ridhima Pandit writing, “I am so so sorry my dear Manjari… this is so so painful to hear and watching you like this is really making me feel so so helpless. I HATE INDIAN LAWS FOR DOGS… i so wish ki kuch badal paata. Thanks @xavierbernardsantiago for being there.”

Dhanashree commented, “This is horrible. So sorry … please share the details of those people they should not get away from this cruel act. With you @manjarifadnis.”

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Meenakshi Seshadri also wrote, “Dear Manjari So sorry to hear of this appalling act. The perpetrators should be brought to justice.”

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court refused to modify its November 2025 directions mandating the removal of stray dogs from institutional areas such as schools, hospitals, sports complexes, railway stations and bus depots, adding that such dogs cannot be released back into these locations even after sterilisation.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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