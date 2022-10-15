Manoj Bajpayee and Rajesh Tailang remember actor Jeetu Shastri after his death

Actor Manoj Bajpayee took to Twitter to mourn the loss of actor Jitendra Shastri who was popularly known as Jeetu. The reason behind his death is not known yet. Manoj shared, “So sad to hear of the passing away of my senior and initial mumbai days friend Jeetu shastri!”

“A great actor and a exemplary human being! Rest in peace mere bhai! This material world couldn’t know what to do with a divine soul like you! Heartbroken Om Shanti,” he added.

Manoj Bajpayee's tweet.

Actor Rajesh Tailang also tweeted in Hindi, “Can’t believe Jitu Bhai is no more, what an amazing actor, what a wonderful human being, amazing sense of humour, got the opportunity to spend time working with him, it’s my good fortune. #JitendraShastri My regards to Jitu Bhai.”

Rajesh Tailang's tweet.

Jeetu Shastri was a part of films like Black Friday (2004), Taanashah (2020) and Charas: A Joint Effort (2004). He was last seen in TVF Tripling. Remembering him, Amol Parashar shared a picture with Jeetu. It read, “Rest in peace Chilla bhai. Will chill with you in another space and time.”

Lyricist Swanand Kirkire also paid tribute to Jeetu on social media: “Graduate of National School of Drama, my forefather actor Jitendra Shastri is no more with us. He was from Ujjain. Apart from films, his theater contribution will be remembered. He was also a part of Rangamandal Bharat Bhavan Bhopal. Farewell my brother.”

