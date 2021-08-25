Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Manoj Bajpayee files criminal defamation case against Kamaal R Khan for calling him 'ganjedi', among other things
bollywood

Manoj Bajpayee files criminal defamation case against Kamaal R Khan for calling him 'ganjedi', among other things

Manoj Bajpayee has filed a criminal defamation case against against Kamaal R Khan, for posting tweets that allegedly tarnished his image.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON AUG 25, 2021 01:47 PM IST
KRK was sued on similar grounds earlier this year by Salman Khan.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee on Tuesday filed a criminal defamation case against actor Kamaal R Khan in an Indore court. KRK, as he is commonly known, was previously slammed with a lawsuit by actor Salman Khan, on similar grounds.

According to news agency PTI, Manoj Bajpayee filed the criminal complaint in the court of judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) against KRK under IPC section 500 (punishment for defamation). He urged the court to register a criminal defamation case in the matter, the actor's lawyer Paresh S Joshi said in a press release.

The tweet in question was posted by KRK on July 26 and was defamatory in nature, and tarnished the actor's image among his fans, the lawyer said. Manoj Bajpayee personally appeared before the court to record his statement, he added.

KRK, in a series of tweets, had compared Manoj's hit show The Family Man to 'soft porn' and had also commented on his wife, and about his daughter's relationship status. In his tweets, KRK had called the actor a 'ganjedi (stoner)', among other things.

RELATED STORIES

KRK, seemingly in response to the complaint, tweeted a poll on Wednesday, "Do you think that every Bollywood Wala will file a defamation case on me within next two years?"

KRK was sent a defamation notice by Salman Khan earlier this year. While KRK has claimed it is in retaliation for his unfavourable review of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Salman’s lawyers maintained it is in response to allegations of corruption and money laundering.

Also read: KRK, amid feud with Salman Khan, praises 'bhai' Vivek Oberoi for calling out Bollywood: 'Pure truth'

Manoj Bajpayee, one of the most celebrated Indian actors of his generation, has appeared in a series of streaming releases this year. These include Dial 100, Silence, Ray and The Family Man.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
manoj bajpayee family man manoj bajpayee krk kamaal r khan the family man
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

When Hema Malini revealed how producers' wives would make fun of her sarees

Emraan says he got sick of being 'the guy who was kissing all his heroines'

Ira teases Nupur as he lifts bicycle, fan connects him with Aamir Khan's movie

Anushka-Virat cosy up for a 'piping hot selfie' in Leeds. See here
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Narendra Modi
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Porn racket case
Bigg Boss OTT
India vs England 3rd Test Live Streaming
Narayan Rane
TS EAMCET Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP