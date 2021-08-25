Manoj Bajpayee files criminal defamation case against Kamaal R Khan for calling him 'ganjedi', among other things

Actor Manoj Bajpayee on Tuesday filed a criminal defamation case against actor Kamaal R Khan in an Indore court. KRK, as he is commonly known, was previously slammed with a lawsuit by actor Salman Khan, on similar grounds.

According to news agency PTI, Manoj Bajpayee filed the criminal complaint in the court of judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) against KRK under IPC section 500 (punishment for defamation). He urged the court to register a criminal defamation case in the matter, the actor's lawyer Paresh S Joshi said in a press release.

The tweet in question was posted by KRK on July 26 and was defamatory in nature, and tarnished the actor's image among his fans, the lawyer said. Manoj Bajpayee personally appeared before the court to record his statement, he added.

KRK, in a series of tweets, had compared Manoj's hit show The Family Man to 'soft porn' and had also commented on his wife, and about his daughter's relationship status. In his tweets, KRK had called the actor a 'ganjedi (stoner)', among other things.

KRK, seemingly in response to the complaint, tweeted a poll on Wednesday, "Do you think that every Bollywood Wala will file a defamation case on me within next two years?"

KRK was sent a defamation notice by Salman Khan earlier this year. While KRK has claimed it is in retaliation for his unfavourable review of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Salman’s lawyers maintained it is in response to allegations of corruption and money laundering.

Also read: KRK, amid feud with Salman Khan, praises 'bhai' Vivek Oberoi for calling out Bollywood: 'Pure truth'

Manoj Bajpayee, one of the most celebrated Indian actors of his generation, has appeared in a series of streaming releases this year. These include Dial 100, Silence, Ray and The Family Man.