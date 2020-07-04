Manoj Bajpayee backs Milap Zaveri as he accuses KRK of being ‘horrid’ to Sushant Singh Rajput in past: ‘Trying to profit off a tragedy’

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 10:04 IST

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, among many other celebrities, supported director Milap Zaveri on his views on self-styled film critic, Kamaal R Khan (KRK). Manoj replied to a tweet by Milap, in which the latter had called out Kamaal for using Sushant Singh Rajput’s death for self promotion.

Retweeting Milap’s tweet, Manoj wrote: “With you on this @zmilap also urge the people from the industry who mentor these elements to stop doing so else KARMA is waiting ....!!!” He also called out industry insiders, without mentioning them, who mentored people like Kamaal.

With you on this @zmilap also urge the people from the industry who mentor these elements to stop doing so else KARMA is waiting ....!!! https://t.co/dXnUVoAFNW — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) July 3, 2020

Tweeting a video, Milap had earlier written: “This is the true face of the fraud and disgusting Krk. Today he is trying to profit off a tragedy with his fake tears. But the reality is that he was horrid to Sushant while he was alive. Krk is the one insulting the departed with his fake behaviour. Time to stop such people.” The video, which was actually a collage of two separate video clips, showed KRK dissing Sushant badly (going to the extent of saying that producers like Ekta Kapoor and Sajid Nadiadwala should not patronise him as the latter didn’t know how to act). The second clip is a recent one where KRK is mourning Sushant’s death and shows his admiration for the late actor.

Milap’s stand had many of his industry colleagues supporting him. Actor Rakul Preet dropped clapping hands emojis in the comments section, while actor and comedian Suresh Menon wrote: “Well said Milap”. Writer and director Jyoti Kapur Das said: “That one malicious tweet that wasn’t even true! So glad he’s being called out! Hope some of our friends also stop being nice to him. So proud of you, Milap! @BajpayeeManoj Is right! #Karma se darna chahiye!”

Actor Vir Das said: “He’s a parasite who has consistently attacked people who were too dignified to respond. I’m happy you’re calling him out. Let gutter trolls stay in the gutter.”

However, a Twitter user called out Milap for patronising KRK in the past and copy-pasted some tweets from the past by Milap to KRK, where the former is being nice to KRK. Replying to him, Milap acknowledged his wrongdoing, adding that he had admitted to his mistake. He wrote: “I have publicly admitted that I was wrong in encouraging him.”

Writer and director Vinod Kapri too wrote to Milap and said: “This man is sick and Disgusting. More power to you , Milap.”

