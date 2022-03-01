Manoj Bajpayee, Kushal Zaveri remember Sushant Singh Rajput as Sonchiriya completes 3 years: 'He was so proud'

Pavitra Rishta director Kushal Zaveri paid homage to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Tuesday, as the latter's critically acclaimed film Sonchiriya clocked three years since its release. Actor Manoj Bajpayee also shared a picture of the film's poster on his Twitter handle and recalled his experience of shooting the film. (Also Read | Manoj Bajpayee says he felt happy about Chhichhore’s National Award win but ‘secretly hoped’ for Sonchiriya to win)

Sharing a poster of the film, Kushal wrote, “3rd anniversary of #sonchiriya. He was so proud of this film. Please watch it if u haven't.”

Filmmaker Jyoti Kapur Das commented on the post, “I absolutely love it and was when it was ignored by the masses.” One fan wrote, “People die, their talent doesn't. Amazing film.”

Manoj also shared the film's poster on his Twitter handle and wrote, “Uffff!! What an experience we had shooting for this film!! #SonChiriya.”

One fan tweeted, “#SonChiriya will always be remembered as a milestone in the journey of Indian Cinema ..and what an experience it was watching it in the theatre ..kudos to the entire team.” While another one said, “He is a rebel , but Our eyes were filled with tears the moment of his death. He is a rebel but we love him. A good and gem movie like #sonchiriya should be appreciated by both (audiences and those insiders in the film industry in Bollywood).”

Earlier in an interview with Bollywood Bubble. Manoj called Sonchiriya ‘a classic and one of the best films of my career’. He said that while he tends to not watch his own films as he becomes critical of his performance, this is one film ‘that I lose myself to’.

“Every single frame and scene, Sushant Singh Rajput is great in the film along with Bhumi Pednekar. Bhumi has worked so well in the film. I had even told this to her that this film will always be above any work that other actresses from her generation have done,” he had said. Sushant died on June 14, 2020.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Kedarnath ‘wasn’t acknowledged until' his death, says Abhishek Kapoor

Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, Sonchiriya is a bandit drama set in the Chambal valley. The film also stars Ashutosh Rana, Ranvir Shorey and Manoj Bajpayee. While it was critically acclaimed, it was a commercial failure.

