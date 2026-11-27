Manoj Bajpayee has often spoken about his admiration for veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah. However, in a recent interaction, the actor recalled that his first meeting with the senior star was far from pleasant. Manoj revealed that he was drunk when he met Naseeruddin at the wrap-up party of Bandit Queen and kept following him around, which angered the veteran star.

Manoj Bajpayee on meeting Naseeruddin Shah while drunk

Manoj Bajpayee spoke about meeting Naseeruddin Shah for the first time. more less

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Manoj shared that Naseeruddin was initially considered for the role of Man Singh in Bandit Queen, but he turned it down. The role eventually went to Manoj. The two actors met for the first time at the film's wrap-up party in Delhi.

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Recalling the incident in a conversation with The HFF News, Manoj said, “I was quite a rebellion back then, and at the time of Bandit Queen’s wrap up party, Naseer sahab (sir) was in Delhi around that time. So, Shekhar Kapur (filmmaker and director of Bandit Queen) invited him over, and said, ‘Come, also meet the boy who played your role.’ So, he came, and by the time he arrived, we had already consumed free alcohol. I was also drunk. Naseer sahab would do English plays back then, and I got stuck on that topic: ‘Why do you do English theatre?’ I would follow him everywhere and ask the same question.”

'He would have really hit me that day'

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{{^usCountry}} Manoj said his repeated questions irritated Naseeruddin, who almost hit him. However, the two left the past behind and later worked together in the film Drohkaal. He said, “Naseeruddin Shah is quite an angry person, and all my friends were trying to save me from him. Otherwise, he would have really hit me that day. He was also avoiding me and saying, ‘I don’t want to talk to this person’. So, that incident was so ingrained his memory that he never forgot my face. The moment he saw me on the set of Drohkaal, he said, ‘Oh, barkhurdaar, aaiye aaiye’ (Come young man, come!) And, from there, we started getting to know each other.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Manoj said his repeated questions irritated Naseeruddin, who almost hit him. However, the two left the past behind and later worked together in the film Drohkaal. He said, “Naseeruddin Shah is quite an angry person, and all my friends were trying to save me from him. Otherwise, he would have really hit me that day. He was also avoiding me and saying, ‘I don’t want to talk to this person’. So, that incident was so ingrained his memory that he never forgot my face. The moment he saw me on the set of Drohkaal, he said, ‘Oh, barkhurdaar, aaiye aaiye’ (Come young man, come!) And, from there, we started getting to know each other.” {{/usCountry}}

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About Bandit Queen

Directed by Shekhar Kapur, Bandit Queen was based on the life of Phoolan Devi. Seema Biswas played the titular role, while Manoj Bajpayee Nirmal Pandey, Rajesh Vivek, Saurabh Shukla and others played key roles.

The film won several honours, including the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.