Manoj Bajpayee says Ram Gopal Varma scolded him for doing Sapne Mein Milte Hai remix: 'He calls me just to give gaalis'

Manoj Bajpayee said he was still in touch with the man, who gave him his first big break in Bollywood, Ram Gopal Varma. In a new interview, the actor also spoke about the recent Sapne Mein Milte Hai remix that featured him, and how the filmmaker scolded him for doing the music video.

Kudi Meri features Manoj Bajpayee with Dhvani Bhanushali and Abhimanyu Dassani.

Last year, Manoj Bajpayee had made a special appearance in the song titled Kudi Meri, which is the remix of his iconic song Sapne Mein Milti Hai from Satya (1998). He had joined Dhvani Bhanushali and Abhimanyu Dassani in the music video of the song, which was slammed by fans for spoiling a classic. Now, Manoj has spoken about the remix, while answering a question about Ram Gopal Varma.

In an interview to Sucharita Tyagi, Manoj said in Hindi about Ram Gopal Varma, “I owe my career to him. We stay in touch. Sometimes, he calls me just to give me gaalis (abuse me). I did this music video Sapne Mein Milti Hai, I did it out of goodness. And he called me and said, ‘What have you done, the song's remix is not good’. I told him, ‘Ramu, sometimes you do things for your friends’. He said 'I know, I understand that; but why did you do it?' If I get a call from him it is mostly because he is going to really blast me or criticise me. That is the kind of relationship I have with him.”

Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, Satya (1998) featured Manoj alongside JD Chakravarthy, Urmila Matondkar, Saurabh Shukla and Shefali Shah. It kickstarted the trend of gangster films in Bollywood. Anurag Kashyap had co-written the film with Ram Gopal Varma. After Satya song Sapne Mein Milti Hai's remix, Kudi Meri, choreographed by Ganesh Acharya, was released in December 2022, many said although they missed seeing Manoj in his Satya avatar, they were disappointed with the remix.

Manoj Bajpayee was last seen in the film Gulmohar alongside Sharmila Tagore. The Rahul V Chittella directorial also featured Suraj Sharma, Utsavi Jha, Amol Palekar, Santhy Balachandran and Kaveri Seth.

