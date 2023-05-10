Manoj Bajpayee's Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai gets legal notice from Asaram Bapu, film producer responds

Actor Manoj Bajpayee's upcoming film Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai has received legal notice from self-styled godman Asaram Bapu. As per a new report, Asaram sent the notice to the makers of the film through his charitable trust. A trial court had sentenced Asaram Bapu to life imprisonment in 2018 for the rape of a minor at an ashram in Jodhpur in 2013. (Also Read | Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai trailer: Manoj Bajpayee turns lawyer to fight against powerful godman in this courtroom drama. Watch)

Manoj Bajpayee in a scene from Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai trailer.

The trailer of the film has a disclaimer that said that it is inspired by real-life incidents. A courtroom drama Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is written by Deepak Kingrani. It is the story of a high court lawyer who single-handedly fought a case for the rape of a minor under the POCSO Act.

Speaking with Times of India, producer Asif Shaikh said, "Yes, we have got the notice and our lawyers will decide the next move. We have made a biopic on PC Solanki and I had bought the rights from him to make this film. Now, if someone is saying that the film is based on them, they can think whatever they can and we can't stop that. Only the film will be able to tell the truth, when it comes out."

As per the report, Asaram also asked the court to issue prohibitory orders against the promotion as well as the release of the film. According to the report, his lawyers claimed that the film is highly objectionable and defamatory towards their client. They also added that it can tarnish his reputation and affect the sentiments of his followers.

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai has been directed by Apoorv Singh Karki. The film will be released on ZEE5 on May 23. It is scheduled to be screened at New York Indian Film Festival. Manoj will attend the special screening on May 13.

As quoted by news agency ANI, Manoj had said, "Portraying the role of PC Solanki in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai has been an incredible experience as it is the inspiring story of an ordinary man who fought an extraordinary case against all odds for truth and justice...I hope that it appeals to the viewers and compels them to witness this story of victory and what all it took for PC Solanki to achieve what he did."

