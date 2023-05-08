Bandaa trailer: Manoj Bajpayee turns lawyer to fight against powerful godman in this courtroom drama. Watch

The trailer of Bandaa starring actor Manoj Bajpayee was unveiled on Monday. Taking to its YouTube channel, ZEE5 shared the over two minutes long trailer. In the video, Manoj essays the role of a lawyer who sets out to fight against a powerful godman. He wants to deliver justice to a minor who was assaulted by the godman. (Also Read | Manoj Bajpayee shares beautiful family pic with wife Shabana and daughter Ava Nayla) Manoj Bajpayee in a scene from Bandaa trailer.

Manoj, in the trailer, says that the fight will continue for a long time. As the godman's followers continue to praise him, Manoj undertakes the journey to uncover the truth and prove the godman guilty. The film is high on emotions as well as action.

The video was shared with the caption, "Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai (Only one man is enough), An ordinary lawyer is out to fight an extraordinary case! But can he win against a powerful godman accused of assaulting a minor and deliver justice to the victim? Find out in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, A ZEE5 Original Film inspired by true events. Premieres 23rd May 2023."

Bandaa is set for a direct-to-digital premiere on the streaming platform ZEE5. Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and written by Deepak Kingrani, the film is produced by Vinod Bhanushali’s Bhanushali Studios Limited, Zee Studios and Suparn S Varma. The movie will release on Zee5 on May 23.

Earlier, Manoj had spoken about the film. As quoted by news agency ANI, Manoj had said, "When Vinod Bhanushali & Suparn S Varma told me about the story, I was fascinated and immediately agreed to be a part of this beautiful script. The courtroom drama will enthral and intrigue the audience that Apoorv Karki will create, and we are excited as we start shooting today. I am sure this film is something people will remember for a really long time."

Manoj was last seen in Gulmohar, a Disney+ Hotstar film, alongside Sharmila Tagore. He will also be seen in the third part of the superhit web series The Family Man.

