Manoj Bajpayee shares beautiful family pic with wife Shabana and daughter Ava Nayla

The Family Man actor Manoj Bajpayee posed with his real-life family in a new picture that he shared on Instagram. Manoj was accompanied by his wife Shabana Raza, who has acted in films, and their daughter Ava Nayla in the beautiful picture that was clicked inside their house. (Also read: Manoj Bajpayee on marriage with Shabana: 'She’s a proud Muslim and I’m a proud Hindu, but there's no clash') Manoj Bajpayee with wife Shabana Raza and daughter Ava Nayla.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Manoj Bajpayee wrote a simple caption, ‘Fam’, along with an evil eye emoji. In the picture Manoj was seen in a white kurta, while Shabana wore a traditional pink ensemble. She looked radiant in minimal makeup and finished the look in a messy bun. Seated between Manoj and Shabana was their daughter Ava, in a light sea-green ensemble. All three of them smiled for the camera.

Many friends and co-stars of Manoj reacted to the family picture and wrote in the comments section. Actor Gajraj Rao commented, "Lovely (red heart emoticons)." Actor Tilotamma Shome commented, "Beautiful." Meanwhile, actor Sunny Hinduja, who was recently seen in Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada, commented “Love” with a heart emoticon. Many fans also took to the comments to refer to the actor's Prime Video series The Family Man and asked the actor about the next season.

Earlier talking about the relationship with Shabana, Manoj had told Barkha Dutt on Mojo Story, “She’s a proud Muslim, like I’m a proud Hindu, but it doesn’t clash with each other. Because we are more spiritual than religious. Even if they would’ve talk about the religion of my wife, they could not have the strength or the courage to speak to me, on my face. Because they know that I don’t mince my words. I’m very hard when it comes to anyone talking like that. I come very, very hard. I’m a tough guy then.”

Manoj, who has starred in several acclaimed films such as Satya (1998), Aligarh (2015), and Gangs of Wasseypur (2012), among many others, has also won three National Film Awards for his films Satya (1998), Pinjar (2003) and Bhonsle (2018). Manoj was last seen in the film Gulmohar with veteran actor Sharmila Tagore. The film was released last month on Disney+ Hotstar. The actor will reportedly soon begin work on the third season of his Prime Video's series The Family Man.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON