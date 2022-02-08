Manoj Tiwari says Kangana Ranaut's opinions are sometimes too harsh: 'Maryada kho deti hain'

Manoj Tiwari has said that Kangana Ranaut should maintain respect when criticising someone. In a new interview, Manoj cited the example of Kangana's critique of the Maharashtra state government and chief minister. He also revealed that he called up Anurag Kashyap to understand his problem with the central government, but could not.

Asked how he likes Kangana, Manoj said he would rather not say anything about her. When prodded if he was scared of her, Manoj said in an Unfiltered with Samdish interview, "I feel you should not keep your opinions so blasting that it ...she directly hits with them (her opinions)." Asked to share examples, the singer-turned-politician said, "Artists have a religion, or you should spell it out clearly if you have joined politics." The interviewer then asked if she would join active politics, but Manoj avoided the question.

"I understood when she spoke after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, and I guess, the Maharashtra state government was also slightly harsh on her. That, too, wasn't right. But you should stay courteous. You must put forth your views, but it is not in our country's culture to name someone with disrespect. Everyone should respect a person who holds the post of the chief minister. People also say such things about our Prime Minister and I want to tell them that one must respect those who hold major positions in our country. Criticise by all means, but with respect. Maryadit bhasha honi chahiye, aur Kangana kabhi kabhi bhasha me maryada kho jaati hai (Kangana often loses that respect)."

Soon after Sushant's death in June 2020, Kangana targeted Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray in her statements. She also attacked him when her newly renovated office was demolished.

Manoj also talked about Anurag Kashyap in the interview. "I called him and asked what happened, but he did not change. I could not understand (what is his problem with the government). He has made it publicly clear that does have an issue. Later, I stopped talking to him. But he is fine now, he is not doing anything."

