Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F dance like perfection to It's The Time To Disco on set in UK. Watch

Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F seem to be having a lot of fun while working on their upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in the UK. The two recently joined their team members to groove to the hit Kal Ho Naa Ho track It's The Time To Disco and the video shows how they all did a superb job while dancing in complete synchronisation. Also read: Alaya F says she will be dancing all day as Priyanka Chopra names her as the next Bollywood superstar

Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F dancing during a break on sets.

Sharing the video of their dance performance on Instagram, Manushi wrote, “Some shoot in the middle of shoot.” While Manushi is seen in a black sweatshirt and matching tights, Alaya F is seen in a black crop top and matching track pants. They are seen dancing with their crew members on the banks of a river.

It's The Time To Disco was sung by Vasundhara Das, KK, Shaan, and Loy Mendonsa and composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy. Javed Akhtar had written the song which featured the Kal Ho Naa Ho lead actors Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff as the male leads. Ali Abbas Zafar is directing the film. Earlier in the day, Manushi had shared a BTS picture from her shoot which she captioned, "Night shoot in -6 degrees?? Triple check."

Former Miss World had earlier made her film debut with Samrat Prithviraj, opposite Akshay. However, the film didn't impress the critics and failed to work at the box office. Manushi currently has quite a few projects in the pipeline. She will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller, Tehran, opposite John Abraham. The action thriller, inspired by true events, marks the feature directorial debut of ad filmmaker Arun Gopalan and is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. Apart from that, she also has Varun Tej's upcoming aerial action thriller.

Alaya F will be next seen in Indian industrialist Srikanth Bolla's biopic SRI opposite Rajkummar Rao and in U-Turn. She had made her film debut with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu-starrer Jawaani Jaaneman in 2020. Priyanka Chopra recently called her the “next Bollywood superstar”.

