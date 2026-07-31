Manushi Chhillar says ‘had to sacrifice everything’ after 2015 NEET paper leak: ‘One of the toughest phases of my life’

Recently, the country witnessed a nationwide student protest led by CJP, demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the NEET paper leak. Days after Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as Education Minister and the conclusion of the protest, Bollywood actor Manushi Chhillar spoke about the emotional strain of having to retake her medical entrance examination following the 2015 paper leak.

Manushi Chillar recalls 2015 NEET paper leak

Manushi Chhillar recalls the emotional turmoil of retaking NEET paper after the leak.

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In a chat with Soha Ali Khan on her podcast, Manushi was asked about her feelings when she was told that she would have to retake the NEET 2015 examination. She said, "There are two aspects to this, one is my personal experience, and the other is understanding the reality that most students in the country face. I had parents who had gone through the same journey years ago, so I was mentally prepared for the process. But it was still incredibly difficult because I had to sacrifice everything that brought me joy. I was a Kuchipudi dancer, I loved painting, and I had to put all of that aside for a year to focus entirely on my entrance exam."

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{{^usCountry}} Manushi admitted that it was "one of the toughest phases" of her life, but said she did not consider it the hardest experience compared with what many other students were going through. She recalled meeting students whose parents had borrowed beyond their means to send them to coaching centres, while many had moved cities, lived in cramped PG accommodations and spent every day preparing for the same examination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Manushi admitted that it was "one of the toughest phases" of her life, but said she did not consider it the hardest experience compared with what many other students were going through. She recalled meeting students whose parents had borrowed beyond their means to send them to coaching centres, while many had moved cities, lived in cramped PG accommodations and spent every day preparing for the same examination. {{/usCountry}}

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She added, "When you’re told that after months of preparation you have to continue for another 45 days, you wonder how much more you have left to give. But I also recognise that I had immense privilege and support. One thing my parents insisted on was an hour of exercise every day, no matter what. Whether it was basketball or going to the gym, it gave me an outlet, helped me stay connected to people outside the exam bubble, and protected my mental health. Many of my peers didn’t have that luxury."

About Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Chhillar rose to prominence after winning the Miss World 2017 title, becoming the sixth Indian to win the prestigious pageant. Born in Haryana, she was pursuing medical studies before entering the world of beauty pageants.

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She made her Bollywood debut in 2022 with Samrat Prithviraj, in which she played Princess Sanyogita opposite Akshay Kumar. She later appeared in films including The Great Indian Family and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Manushi was last seen in the spy action thriller Tehran. Helmed by Arun Gopalan, the film was based on the 2012 attacks on Israeli diplomats. The film premiered on ZEE5 on August 14 and later arrived on Netflix in August 2025.