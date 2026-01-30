Mardaani 3 box office collection day 1: Rani Mukerji film opens at over ₹3.4 crore, trails behind part two

The Hindustan Times review of the film read , "Mardaani 3 may not reinvent the franchise, but it reinforces why it matters. Even when it treads familiar ground and doesn’t quite land all its twists, the film remains anchored by the sheer authority of Rani Mukerji’s Shivani, a screen presence that still cuts through noise. I am giving an extra half star for what gives this chapter its continued relevance- its refusal to look away from crimes against women and children."

On day one, the film earned ₹3.48 crore nett in India as per early estimates. Mardaani 3 is currently running with 2,299 shows across multiple regions. The average occupancy is 13.6%, as per the report. The film earned far less than Rani's second franchise film, Mardaani 2. The 2019 film earned ₹3.80 crore on its first day of release.

Mardaani 3 box office collection day 1: Rani Mukerji returned with her much-awaited film Mardaani 3, in which she plays a bold and fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy. As per Sacnilk.com , the film has opened well in India but couldn't cross the day one collection of her 2019 film Mardaani 2.

"It treats the subject not as spectacle but as a grim, ongoing reality that demands accountability. This chapter works less as a shock and more as a statement of continuity. Mardaani 3 may not be the sharpest entry in the series, but it is a sobering reminder that Shivani’s fight, much like the crimes it confronts, is far from over," it further read.

About Mardaani 3 Written by Aayush Gupta and directed by Abhiraj Minwala, Mardaani 3 is produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. The release of Mardaani 3 is also significant, as it coincides with Rani Mukerji's 30th anniversary in Indian cinema. A sequel to the 2019 film Mardaani 2 and the third instalment in the Mardaani film series, it stars Rani alongside Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad.

The plot follows Rani's character, Shivani, as she investigates the case of 93 young girls who have gone missing over the past three months. The first film, Mardaani, released in 2014, was directed by Pradeep Sarkar. Mardaani 2 was helmed by Gopi Puthran.