Mardaani 3 review: Rani Mukerji keeps you seated in a thriller which isn’t the sharpest entry in the franchise

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, the third outing places Shivani firmly on the streets of Delhi, investigating the disappearance of two young girls, one of them a bureaucrat’s daughter. What begins as a routine missing persons case soon opens up into something far uglier. As Shivani digs deeper, she uncovers an organised human trafficking network run by Amma (played by Mallika Prasad), a chilling antagonist who targets pre pubescent girls. The rescue operation and its aftermath form the spine of the film.

If comedies and spy thrillers can spin entire universes, why should a woman in uniform be a one film idea? There is no rule that grit or myth making belongs only to men with guns and muscles. Mardaani 3 , the third chapter in the franchise, arrives with that quiet confidence, fronted once again by Rani Mukerji, who has turned Shivani Shivaji Roy into less of a character and more of a moral force.

The runtime is kept crisp, with little time wasted on setting up the conflict. The first half is taut, even if a plothole or two slips through. The second half largely maintains that momentum, staying brisk.

Let’s look at the positives first. Rani Mukerji does not miss a beat, picking up seamlessly from where she left off in Mardaani 2. She embodies Shivani’s no nonsense persona with complete conviction. Her positioning as an alpha female is established early on, through an introduction sequence that almost evokes the iconic scarf reveal afforded to Salman Khan in the Tiger franchise.

So where does the film falter? Not in intent, but in familiarity. The narrative beats feel well worn, particularly in the shadow of Delhi Crime season three, which released just last November and explored similar themes. The sense of deja vu is hard to ignore, occasionally blunting the urgency the film works hard to build.

Add to that- the franchise’s makers, much like their own Dhoom franchise- had given a lot of importance to the antagonists in Mardaani 1 and 2- Tahir Raj Bhasin and Vishal Jethwa, respectively. In fact, it was the face off between them and Rani which created a lot of buzz at the time of their releases. Mardaani 3 lags a bit in that department. The twists aren’t as convincing too.

In terms of the other performances- Janki Bodiwala does best with what’s offered to her on paper, and it could have been better. Mallika has a chilling persona that works well for the character.