Masaba Gupta reveals why being Neena Gupta and Viv Richards' daughter went against her. Here's what she said

Fashion designer-actor Masaba Gupta has spoken about whether being the daughter of actor Neena Gupta and West Indies cricketer Viv Richards has ever been disadvantageous to her. In a new interview, Masaba said that while most of the time it has helped her, there were occasions when it didn't work out for her. (Also Read | Neena Gupta says she will do anything for Masaba but not for her husband)

Masaba was raised by Neena Gupta, a single parent, in Mumbai. Neena and Viv Richards were in a relationship in the late 1980s but didn't tie the knot. Neena welcomed Masaba in 1989.

In an interview with News18, Masaba said, “I think 70% of the time it has helped me, and 30% of the time it’s gone against me. And the reason it has gone against me is because I think that every time I do a bunch of things people think, ‘Oh, she has so much support from her parents financially’, or they think I have more doors open for me than other people.”

Talking about having her own podcast, Masaba said, “I know that a lot of people think that I do too many things, but I just do whatever brings me joy. As I went through the process of learning what a podcast is, I discovered I was able to be the messenger for so many women and their stories. I think that’s the way I express myself. And when I’m an actor, I’m actually a completely different person. I find it a very meditative space where we have the ability to get into the skin of somebody else, and really become a different person."

Recently, Masaba started her podcast, How I Masaba, where she talks with women about business, art, culture and more. As quoted by news agency PTI, Masaba had said, "This is going to be really special since I get to talk to women I am inspired by every day. Expect a non-preachy, honest and crazy exchange of ideas, stories, and even mishaps."

Masaba forayed into acting in 2020 with the Netflix series Masaba Masaba, which also features her mother. The second season of the show was released in July this year. It is based on the highs and lows of their personal and professional life. She also starred in Prime Video's anthology series Modern Love Mumbai.

