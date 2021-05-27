Masaba Gupta says Neena Gupta didn't have 10000 for her C-section birth, shares excerpt from book

Designer Masaba Gupta has shared an excerpt from her mother actor Neena Gupta's autobiography Sach Kahun Toh. It mentioned the time when Masaba was born and Neena's financial situation at the time. She also shared a picture of the book cover.

On Instagram, she captioned her post, "An excerpt from ‘Sach Kahun Toh’ by @neena_gupta : When I was born, my mum had ₹2000/- in her bank account. A timely tax reimbursement would bump that number up to ₹12,000/- and of course I was a C-section baby. As I read mom’s biography I learn so many things & the hardships she has had to endure. I work very hard every single day of my life & never ever let anyone not give me what I deserve only to make sure I can pay her back for bringing me into this world.....with interest! #sachkahuntoh #neenagupta @neena_gupta | You can pre-order the book now on @amazondotin."

The excerpt read, "As my due date approached, I started to worry because I had very little money in my account. I could afford a natural birth because it would cost only ₹2000. But I knew if I had to have a C-section, I would be in trouble because the surgery cost almost ₹10,000. Luckily, a tax reimbursement of ₹9000 came through a few days before my delivery and I finally ended up with ₹12,000 in my bank account."

"Good thing this money came through, because my doctor informed me that I would need a C-section. My father who had come down at the time to help me through the birth was livid. He said this was a ploy to just charge us more money," read the second passage.

Reacting to her post, fans poured their love taking to the comments section. One wrote, "Your mom is a very strong lady." Another fan said, "With interest amazing woman Neena aunty is. And so proud you make her everyday!" "This is indeed very encouraging!" commented a third. "Neenaji is the BEST!," said another.

The autobiography will hit the stands on June 14 as per publisher Penguin Random House India. The book will take readers through her journey from her time at the National School of Drama (NSD) to moving to Bombay (Mumbai) in the 80s and her single parenthood. It will also address issues like film industry politics, the casting couch, and also what it takes for a young actor to survive without a godfather or guide.