Masaba Gupta shares childhood pic: 'When you’re high on Fanta and have nostrils that are more animated than your eyes'

Designer-actor Masaba Gupta has shared an old picture of hers as a kid dressed in a red and white frock on Instagram. She joked about her expression in the picture.

Sharing it, she wrote, "When you’re high on Fanta & have nostrils that are more animated than your eyes. #justkidthings".

Reacting to the picture, her mother actor Neena Gupta wrote in the comment section, "U r so funny my child." Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor's wife, said, "*Khoi bag already happened*" and Amruta Subhash wrote "so sweet". Writer-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap and actor Radhika Apte also dropped heart emojis.

Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor's wife, said, "*Khoi bag already happened*".

Masaba gave her fans a sneak peek of her childhood.

Masaba often gives a sneak peek of her childhood through her posts. Recently, she posted a throwback photo with her mother, where Neena is seen cuddling toddler Masaba.

Masaba wrote with it, "Still bright-eyed & eating whatever comes my way Happy Sunday." Dia Mirza, Rasika Dugal, Leander Paes, and Esha Gupta, among many others showered the post with love. Neena also shared the post on her Instagram Stories.

Last month, she had shared another throwback picture with both her parents. One of the pictures showed Masaba in her mom's lap while her dad cricketer Vivian Richards sat with her. Masaba captioned it, "My world. My blood."

ALSO READ: Khushi Kapoor posts 'happy' photos from the US, but sister Janhvi Kapoor is 'sad'

Neena and Masaba recently featured together in Netflix series, Masaba Masaba. The series had the duo playing versions of themselves while her rumoured boyfriend actor Satyadeep Misra played her husband. The show also starred Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore, Smaran Sahu, Tanuj Virwani and Pooja Bedi. The show has been renewed for a second season.