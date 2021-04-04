Neena Gupta cuddles baby Masaba in this throwback pic: 'Still bright-eyed, eating whatever comes my way'

Designer-actor Masaba Gupta has shared an old picture with her actor-mother Neena Gupta. In the picture, Neena is seen cuddling a baby Masaba, who is wearing a green dress. Neena, dressed in red, looks at Masaba as she tries to chew at her mom's fingers.

Masaba posted the pic and wrote, "Still bright-eyed & eating whatever comes my way Happy Sunday." The post got love from many, including Neena.

A screenshot of Neena's post.





Dia Mirza, Leander Paes, Rasika Dugal, and Esha Gupta, among many others showered the post with their love. Neena also shared the post on her Instagram Stories.

Masaba had shared yet another throwback family picture last month, which also showed her dad, cricketer Vivian Richards. One of the pictures had Masaba in her mom's lap while Vivian sat beside her. Neena wore a white sari with well-defined, red borders and a red bindi. She also wore some traditional jewellery on her neck and hands. Masaba captioned it, "My world. My blood."





Neena and Masaba recently featured together in Netflix series, Masaba Masaba. The series had the mother-daughter duo playing versions of themselves. The show has been renewed for a second season.

Meanwhile, Neena celebrated the anniversary of her successful web series, Panchayat, and also suggested that work had begun on the second season.

She was most recently seen in Arjun Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra-starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Next up, she jas Netflix film, Grandson of Sardar, in which she will star alongside Arjun and Rakul Preet Singh.

