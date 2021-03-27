World Theatre Day: Anupam Kher shares rare theatre photos with Kirron Kher, Neena Gupta, see here

Reminiscing his journey as a theatre actor, veteran star Anupam Kher on Saturday relived his past memories by sharing throwback pictures and celebrated World Theatre Day.

The Saraansh star took to Instagram to post a couple of black and white pictures. He shared a glimpse of his journey as a theatre actor along with a couple of never seen before pictures.

The Hotel Mumbai star's post composed of a carousel of pictures that features himself and some of his friends from the industry including his wife Kirron Kher, Neena Gupta and the late actor Farooq Sheikh.

The next picture of the post sees a younger Anupam who is all suited up and smilingly prepares for an act, followed by some pictures donning different avatars, counting from one of a postman to essaying the role of a doctor in his theatres days.

One of the pictures shared is a collage of photos capturing the actor in six different avatars, all while he portrays a character on the stage of a theatre.

He also added pictures with contemporary actors including Neena Gupta and concluded the post with a video that sees the end of a theatre act, while the audience applauds, clap and hoot for delivering a tremendous show. It also shows Kher on the stage with all his co-actors.

Penning down a note to mark the importance of 'World Theatre Day', Kher wrote alongside the post, "On the #WorldTheatreDay here is glimpse of my journey as a #TheatreActor in the last 50years."

He also wrote a note of thanks to his teachers, and added, "On this wonderful day I want to thank all my teachers, directors, co actors and the wonderful audiences for their love, teachings and support! Jai Ho! #Theatre #rangmanch #Applause."

Meanwhile, on the film front, Kher will soon be seen sharing screen space once again with Aahana Kumra for the upcoming short film titled Happy Birthday. This film will mark the duo's 2nd collaboration after the 2019 critically-acclaimed movie The Accidental Prime Minister. Directed by Prasad Kadam, the short film will be produced by FNP Media.

Apart from Happy Birthday, Anupam has several projects in the pipeline including The Last Show, Mungilal Rocks, and The Kashmir Files.

