Smriti Irani reacts to meme comparing Avengers Infinity War to Ekta Kapoor’s shows: ‘Whattay marvelous time’

Television and film producer Ekta Kapoor is known for delivering several hit daily soaps which went on for several years with multiple generation leaps. She has now shared a fan-made meme which compares them to the hit Marvel film Avengers: Infinity War.

The meme goes: "Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'. Me: Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Maha Episode." Ekta shared it with a picture of the advertisement for the two shows' crossover episode and captioned it. "FYI" with several laughing emojis.

Actor-turned-union minister Smriti Irani, who played the lead role of Tulsi Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, commented on the post, "kya din the... whattay 'marvel'ous time," followed by multiple laughing emojis.

Actor Preeti Gupta, who played the role of Mayuri Shikhar Mehra in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, reacted, "I was in THIS episode." Anita Hassanandani, who played the lead in another Ekta show, titled Kkavyanjali, commented, "True that."

A fan said, "These are serials which I've used to watch with my mom. Missing those days." Another wrote in comments section, "The Superhero Bahus of Indian Television."

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was launched in 2000 and went on till 2008 with around 1833 episodes. Smriti shot to fame with the show as Tulsi Virani, an ideal daughter-in-law with values and principles.

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii was also launched in 2000 and continued till 2008 with 1661 episodes. Actor Sakshi Tanwar played the protagonist -- as another ideal daughter-in-law Parvati Agarwal.

