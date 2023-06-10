Masaba Gupta's ex Madhu Mantena to marry Ira Trivedi tomorrow, Aamir Khan attends mehendi ceremony. See pics

Film producer Madhu Mantena will get married to writer Ira Trivedi on Sunday, June 11, in Mumbai. Reports suggest that they exchange vows at JW Marriott, Juhu in Mumbai. (Also read: Breaking free from the past: Muichiro's cathartic family reunion captivates fans)

Madhu Mantena wedding reception

Aamir Khan attended Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony.

The couple is likely to host a wedding reception soon after the wedding and top Bollywood celebs including Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan are expected to be in attendance.

Madhu Mantena pre-wedding celebrations

Ira has already kickstarted the pre-wedding celebrations and the wedding was preceded by a Mehendi ceremony. She has been sharing pictures of henna-decorated hands and feet on her Instagram Stories. Aamir Khan also attended the ceremony.

Madhu and Ira have known each other for a long time. Friends and family of both Madhu and Ira are expected to attend the wedding and shower the couple with their blessings.

Madhu Mantena is currently working on Ramayana while Ira is an Instagram celeb author who is also yoga instructor. Madhu has produced critically acclaimed and popular films such as Gajini, Ugly, and Queen among others.

Madhu and Masaba

In 2015, Madhu married fashion designer Masaba. Just a few years later, they decided to part ways. Masaba and Madhu got divorced in 2019. Nandana Sen was also in a relationship with Madhu, before he got married to Masaba.

Ahead of Masaba's marriage to Madhu, her friend Anushka Ranjan had told Mumbai Mirror that Madhu delayed proposing to her - by two days - as he could not find the perfect ring. Masaba's mom, Bollywood actor Neena Gupta also talked about their relationship and revealed the couple could not decide upon the wedding venue for the longest time.

They got separated later and Masaba once defended Madhu when rumours maligning his character started surfacing.

