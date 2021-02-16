Master on OTT 2 weeks after theatres: What’s the ideal gap between theatrical and OTT release?

Vijay- Vijay Sethupati starrer Master was one of the most anticipated films of the year, and made sure to release in theatres first. The response, considering the pandemic and less occupancy in theatres, was up to the mark, which is why it came as a big surprise when the makers released it on an OTT platform within weeks of it releasing.

Rumours are strong that makers of Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi are exploring different options, something similar to Master, or maybe even a simultaneous theatrical and OTT release. What does this reducing gap spell out for all parties involved?

Shibasish Sarkar, CEO, Reliance Entertainment clears all the speculations about Sooryavanshi first when he says all options are being explored. “Nothing is final yet, either about ’83 or Sooryavanshi. One thing is for sure, we are aiming to release at least one of the two, either during last week of March or first week of April. We are in the midst of commercial negotiations with theatre owners and platforms. After holding the film for more than a year, our cost and commercials have gone for a complete toss. We are reworking, renegotiating commercial terms with all theatres. We will soon make an announcement. Our first discussion is with theatres,” he says.

Analysing the situation from a trade perspective is Taran Adarsh. He says, “Earlier, the gap between a theatrical and OTT release was eight weeks, I don’t know what’s the new normal now. In case of Master, a lot of people got upset also, let’s see what Sooryavanshi does. There should be a minimum of four-five weeks gap, otherwise how will theatres survive? Why would people go and watch a film in theatres if you can pay and watch at home?”

Exhibitor Akshaye Rathi feels Master was a big ticket film which came as early as January, when theatres were just getting back on their feet. “After 100 percent occupancy has resumed, many more cinemas have opened, and circumstances are a lot better. Besides that, it also released within two weeks of it’s theatrical release on OTT. Producers had declared that all revenues from theatres after the OTT release will be retained by theatres, and they will take nothing out of it. These are very exceptional circumstances. I am not sure if makers of Hindi films will be willing to do that,” he expresses.

While this tussle between producers, theatres and OTT platforms goes on, a director also wants his/her film to be seen by more people. Hansal Mehta, whose film Chhalaang released directly on an OTT platform in 2020, says, “You are asking this to a director, who wants their work to be seen by as many people, in as best a way it’s possible. As long as my producer is able to recover their cost with profit, I am absolutely happy with the situation. This is a period of recalibration. Theatres have reopened, but have audiences gone back? No. Both parties should be open for the next 18-20 months, this is not the time to dictate terms, it’s the time to work together.”

Sarkar further feels that timelines have been cut down drastically for premieres other than theatrical. He says, “There has to be a different timeline between theatres and the content coming on OTT. Of course, in the last one year, in the pandemic situation, every theory has got challenged. Look at the West, Universal’s deal with AMC theatres, Warner Bros. released their films on the same day in theatres and their streaming service, Disney went straight for a digital release for some films. The situation is evolving, you can’t make a judgement if this is right or wrong.”

