Max, Min and Meowzaki review: Adil Hussain, Mandira Bedi, Nassar make a heartfelt film about 2nd chances a breezy watch

Max, Min and Meowzaki

Cast: Adil Hussain, Mandira Bedi, Nassar, Naifsa Ali, Siddharth Menon, Medha Shankr

Director: Padmakumar Narasimhamurthy

Rating: ★★★

Max, Min and Meowzaki review: The film is directed by Padmakumar Narasimhamurthy.

For a film that opens with an amicable breakup between a young couple, you would hardly expect it to go on to tackle themes like homosexuality, domestic violence and loneliness, all in one go. Yet, Max, Min and Meowzaki pulls it off, and for the most part, it does so fairly well.

Max, Min and Meowzaki story

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Directed by Padmakumar Narsimhamurthy, the story revolves around Mahesh aka Max (Siddharth Menon) and Minara Hussain aka Min (Medha Shankr), who have decided to part ways. Before leaving, Min asks Max to look after their cat, Meowzaki, for a few days, as her new boyfriend, a film director, will keep her occupied with a shoot. Allergic to cats and still grappling with the loss of his mother, Max agrees reluctantly.

Meanwhile, his father, businessman Ramesh (Adil Hussain), begins visiting therapist Dhaara (Mandira Bedi) as he struggles with sleeplessness. Ramesh's father and Max's grandfather, music legend Sridhar (Nassar), is spending his twilight years at an old-age home, where he strikes up a friendship with Jennifer (Nafisa Ali), who is living with Alzheimer's. How these three narrative threads converge forms the rest of the film.

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Movie Review Max, Min and Meowzaki 3/5 Drama Numerous lives, including that of a cat, converge in the most heartwarming way in this beautiful tale Director Padmakumar Narasimhamurthy Cast Adil Hussain, Mandira Bedi, Nassar, Naifsa Ali, Siddharth Menon, Medha Shankr Verdict Much like the feline at the heart of its story, the film arrives quietly, asks for your patience and eventually wins you over.

Max, Min and Meowzaki review

{{^usCountry}} The one thing that stands out immediately about this film is how breezy it feels. While the title may suggest a straightforward human-animal bond story, the first half is instead anchored in an easygoing romance, before gradually shifting gears to explore how adults navigate grief and regret. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The one thing that stands out immediately about this film is how breezy it feels. While the title may suggest a straightforward human-animal bond story, the first half is instead anchored in an easygoing romance, before gradually shifting gears to explore how adults navigate grief and regret. {{/usCountry}}

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The director handles these transitions with a gentle touch, allowing the narrative to evolve organically rather than forcing its emotional beats. The film also benefits immensely from the presence of seasoned actors such as Adil and Nassar, whose understated performances lend weight to the proceedings. It is this emotional grounding that elevates several key moments, ensuring that Max, Min and Meowzaki quietly touch the heart and keep you invested in its characters.

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What feels half-baked, however, is the film's exploration of modern relationships via Max and Min, and his subsequent quest for love. It introduces interesting ideas about changing notions of attachment and moving on, but rarely delves deep enough to make them resonate. What could have been a nuanced commentary on contemporary romance ends up feeling more like a narrative device than a fully realised emotional arc. The inter-religion angle too seems unexplored.

Also, far too much time and dialogue are committed to justify the title's 'Meowzaki'. After a point, it wears the viewer down.

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Adil Hussain delivers a compelling performance as a man who realises his follies far too late in life, yet possesses the courage to acknowledge them. His portrayal is understated and deeply affecting, adding emotional depth to the film. His scenes with Mandira Bedi, who plays his therapist, are among the film's best, unfolding with honesty and quiet vulnerability. Equally memorable are his interactions with Nassar, with the two veteran actors bringing remarkable gravitas. Medha Shankr doesn't get much screen time, but she fares well.

The music by Anand Ranganathan, Yug Bhusal and Nitin Dubey complements the film.

In conclusion

Overall, much like the feline at the heart of its story, Max, Min and Meowzaki arrives quietly, asks for your patience and eventually wins you over with its warmth. It may wander at times, but its compassion towards its characters and belief in second chances make it a rewarding watch.