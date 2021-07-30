Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Meet Jacob Smith, the Scottish child who was 'plucked from KG' to play Raj in Kriti Sanon-starrer Mimi
bollywood

Meet Jacob Smith, the Scottish child who was 'plucked from KG' to play Raj in Kriti Sanon-starrer Mimi

Here's the story of how the three-year-old Scottish child Jacob Smith came to be cast as the son of Kriti Sanon's character in the film Mimi.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 11:17 AM IST
Kriti Sanon poses with Jacob Smith.

It was a stroke of luck that led to the Scottish child Jacob Smith being cast in the recent Netflix and JioCinema release Mimi, starring Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi. Jacob plays Mimi's son Raj in the film, produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Laxman Utekar.

In an interview, Jacob's parents recalled how he came to be cast in the film. A few years ago, the family of four had relocated to Goa, as a part of their 'big crazy dream' to travel across the globe, which included stops in Jordan and Albania. Jacob was 'plucked from the nursery'.

"We got talking to them and one thing led to another and that's how Jacob ended up in the movie," Jacob's father, Kris, told BBC Scotland News. "They had been looking all over India for six months, so we genuinely didn't think they would pick our wee Jacob. They chose him because the director was able to get him to perform on set, which is seriously impressive because he has the attention span of a gnat at times!"

Following Jacob's casting, the family moved to Mumbai, where he was enrolled in acting classes, and then to Rajasthan, where Mimi was shot. Jacob was three at the time. He is now five years old.

"We felt a bit of trepidation whether to put our son into that spotlight. It concerned us to an extent, but once we started speaking to the production company, they managed to ease our concerns," Jacob's father said.

Jacob's mother, Julie, said that the cast and crew took care of the child, and that they never envisioned him as a child actor -- the experience neatly fit into their travel schedule. "He learned the lines, but he's a Scottish boy and in the film he's an Indian boy brought up in Rajasthan, so they couldn't use his actual voice because he doesn't have the dialect. They dubbed over his voice in the end, but if you watch the film his lips work really well with the lines. Everyone in India would know that he was Scottish with his north-east Hindi twang!" she said.

Also read: Mimi movie review: Kriti Sanon's film is nothing unexpected; wastes Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa

Mimi was supposed to release on Friday, but instead debuted on Monday, following a leak. Officially, however, the team maintains that the early release was put together to coincide with Kriti Sanon's birthday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mimi kriti sanon pankaj tripathi netflix

Related Stories

bollywood

Mimi director Laxman Utekar says he was 'stunned' and 'hurt' after Kriti Sanon-starrer leaked on piracy sites

PUBLISHED ON JUL 28, 2021 12:24 PM IST
bollywood

Mimi movie review: Kriti Sanon's film is nothing unexpected; wastes Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa

PUBLISHED ON JUL 27, 2021 12:19 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Mumbai Police uses ZNMD scene featuring Hrithik Roshan in their latest advisory

Cat tests Husky’s patience in hilarious video. Doggo’s reaction is too adorable

Cat watching Olympic event with apt attention intrigues people. Watch

Tweeple got extremely invested in this man’s search for a ‘Rahul’ in London
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP