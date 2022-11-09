Meet Kfir Goldin, Priyanka Chopra’s ‘viral’ bodyguard

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was in India on work. But in her photos, the Desi Girl isn’t the only one grabbing eyeballs — her bodyguard is also in the limelight for his charisma and striking resemblance to actor Ryan Reynolds. He was recently papped accompanying the actor-UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador on her recent visit to Lucknow, sporting a black tee, beige trousers and crew-cut.

The man in question, we have gathered, is Kfir Goldin. A native of Israel, he has served with Givati (Israeli elite unit), after completing four years in military school. He is the founder-managing director at Safe 4 U Ltd, which provides bespoke security solutions. He is adept at Krav Maga, a martial art that combines the techniques of aikido, judo, karate, boxing and wrestling.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas with her bodyguard Kfir Goldin during their visit to Lucknow (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Goldin was earlier involved with specialist units, training in combatting terrorism, gaining in-depth knowledge and understanding of Operational Planning, Personal Protection, and Man Guarding, among others. He is also trained to an advanced level in Instant Response and First Aid.

We have learnt that Goldin has been closely involved with the Jonas family for years, and now accompanies Priyanka, too. But, this isn’t Goldin’s first time in India. He had visited India before she and singer Nick Jonas got married in 2018, and he is well aware of the fan following that he enjoys.

A source tells us, “He’s aware that a lot of people want to know about him. People are guessing and speculating about his nationality and are curious to know more. The team is aware that he is being talked about, for his uncanny resemblance with Ryan Reynolds.”

“He has been to India many times and loves the country. In this visit, his focus was to be with Priyanka. He is avoiding talking to the media or anyone as he does not want to distract himself from her purpose of visit. He has also not posted about his work and details anywhere, and is avoiding social media as well,” adds the source.