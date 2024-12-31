Meet actress who faced 100 rejections, then made hit debut with Sanjay Dutt; still lived in chawl for years

In the world of glitz and glamour, many Bollywood stars have struggled on their way to the top. Jackie Shroff, now a popular Bollywood star, spent 33 years of his life in a chawl. Another actor who spent 25 years of her life in a chawl is Priya Bapat. Priya Bapat enjoying her vacation in UK.

Who is Priya Bapat?

Priya Bapat is an Indian actor, popularly known for her work in Marathi cinema. She debuted in Mammootty's National Award-winning film, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, as a child artiste. She also appeared as a child artiste in the Marathi film Bhet. In 2003, she made her grand Bollywood debut in Sanjay Dutt and Rajkumar Hirani's Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. She played a supporting role in the film, which proved to be a commercial success at the box office. Priya also made a special appearance in Lage Raho Munna Bhai, which grossed ₹124 crore worldwide.

When Priya Bapat Revealed Living in a Chawl for 25 Years

The actor lived in a small chawl located on Ranade Road, Dadar, spending 25 years of her life there. Reflecting on her experience, Priya told Times of India in 2018, "I have spent almost 25 years of my life in that chawl. Until I got married, I stayed there. From celebrating Diwali together to playing games with my friends during childhood, this chawl has given me a lot of memories."

She added, "The specialty of this chawl was that all the houses on a floor were connected to each other internally through doors. It was easy to move from one house to another without stepping outside. This system kept all the families on the floor connected. Nowadays, I feel the apartment system has created distance between people."

Even after making her debut with Mammootty and her Bollywood debut with Sanjay Dutt, Priya continued to live in the chawl until she got married. She now owns a luxurious house in Mumbai but still considers the chawl her first love.

Her journey to being recognized in the entertainment industry was not a cakewalk. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actress revealed that before landing her first TV advertisement, she faced 100 rejections.

Apart from films, Priya Bapat has been part of several television shows and web series, including City of Dreams, Rafuchakkar, Raat Jawaan Hai, and Zindaginama.