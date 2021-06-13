Meet the family of The Family Man's Manoj Bajpayee: Did you know his wife Shabana starred opposite Hrithik Roshan?

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who has been winning hearts with his latest outing, The Family Man, is not too open about his real family. His wife, Shabana, was a actor, but Manoj rarely talks about his personal life.

Manoj Bajpayee's wife Shabana quit acting a few years after marrying him in 2006. After making her debut in Kareeb in 1998, along with Bobby Deol, she featured in a few movies, including Fiza. She was last seen in Acid Factory (2009).

Manoj and Shabana have a ten-year-old daughter Ava Nayla.

Manoj Bajpayee poses with his family on his daughter's birthday.

A glimpse of Manoj Bajapyee's post on his daughter Ava.

Elaborating on his family life, Manoj had told Filmfare in a 2012 interview, "I am a family man. The only difference between me and others is that while they work in corporate offices, I am an actor. I too like to go back home after work. I don’t mind stopping to pick up groceries. On a holiday, Shabana and I visit malls to shop for our daughter. If my driver doesn’t turn up I go and buy tomatoes. I enjoy all this. But I don’t like going to parties. After returning home, I exercise, perform pooja and catch up on my reading or sleep."

Manoj does not share his family's pictures too frequently but both Shabana and Ava make a few rare appearances on his social media pages.

Manoj plays the role of Srikant Tiwari in Raj and DK's The Family Man. On the show, he is a middle-class man stuck between the roles of a family man, and an undercover agent.

Also read: When Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' kiss left BTS singer Jimin blushing, watch

Talking about how the show affected his daughter, Manoj had said recently, "My daughter never liked the kind of films I did, but The Family Man is her favourite now. I must thank God and audiences for this change."