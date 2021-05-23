Manoj Bajpayee: It has been extraordinary, how united we are as a nation today

Despite the gloom and panic surrounding us amid the second wave of the Covid-19 crisis, a lot of good Samaritans have come forward to help people in distress. From distributing free meals to Covid positive patients and even those struggling financially amid the pandemic, to helping in arranging medicines and oxygen cylinders, people have gone all out to stand with each other. And Manoj Bajpayee is overwhelmed to see this unity among people.

The actor himself has been amplyfying requests of people on social media and connecting them to the right resources. He tells us, “It has been very tough for each and everyone in the country in this second surge of Covid-19 cases. But they have come forward to help known and unknown people. The manner in which the entire nation has come together to help each other has been an extraordinary experience.”

Bajpayee, 52, feels all these selfless and relentless efforts prove that no matter what, we are united as a country.

“It also shows how much we feel about humanity,” says the actor, who himself battled the virus, along with his wife, sometime back, and successfully recovered. He continues, “In the end, only this is going to matter and nothing else — no amount of money or fame are going to help you. Only humanity will be victorious in the end.”

Meanwhile, just like last year, work has once again come to a standstill in the entertainment industry, with no shoots happening in Maharashtra. Even, theatres are shut across the country and no new films are releasing on the big screen. In such a situation, actors have no other option but to wait before signing new projects.

Bajpayee, currently awaiting the release of the second season of his web show, The Family Man (REMOVE SHOW NAME FROM PRINT) is in a similar dilemma. “I have my hands full. I am just waiting and praying that this corona time will be over soon, so we can get back to work. It’s a dominos effect. If you are not shooting now, that means all commitments are going to get postponed, and there is no room left for anything new,” he explains, adding, “So, first I will finish all that I have in mind and then get on with the script readings, go for narrations, or consider anything new.”

ott:10