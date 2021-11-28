Meet Yaaneea Bharadwaj, actor behind Chhorii's Choti Maai who wore heavy prosthetics, had to be hospitalised

Actor Yaaneea Bharadwaj is raking in praise for her work in Amazon Prime Video's latest release, Chhorii. Starring Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead, the horror film is directed by Vishal Furia.

Yaaneea plays ‘Choti Maai/Suneni’ in the movie, who haunts a small house nestled in the middle of distant sugarcane fields. Makeup and prosthetics artiste Rahi Anil Barve shared a post about Yaaneea and how she patiently sat in the makeup chair for hours for her role.

“Trust me, I know prosthetics. I saw strong stuntmen collapsing when we were initially creating prosthetic Hastar for Tumbbad! Very few can take this physical challenge and make such a brilliant mark. Three hours of prosthetics every day, then performing for eight more hours, for weeks after weeks, she was even hospitalised in the end. But this Chhorii did it calmly. Mera gittu, you made me super proud today. Yaaneea Bhardwaj,” he wrote in his post.

Reporting his message and picture on her Instagram, Yaaneea wrote, “Thank you @rahianilbarve for noticing the amount of hardwork that went into it - it was challenging - but wanted to give my best on screen.. Thank you @furia_vishal for seeing Suneni in me.”

Yaaneea has also worked on Amazon Prime series Made in Heaven. She played a bride on the show, which was headlined by Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur.

Chhorii released on Amazon Prime this Friday to lukewarm reviews. It is the remake of Furia's own Marathi film, Lapachhappi. The Hindustan Times review read, “The milieu in Chhorii looks more stylised and art-directed. What is missing is the sense of environmental strangeness of the original. Since chunks of the story involve the heroine frequently wondering if what she saw is real, adding extra sound design, background score, make-up, and visual effects to the heebie-jeebies make them clearly stand out as supernatural.”

