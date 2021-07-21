Meezaan says link-up rumours with Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda caused 'enough Hungama'

Meezaan and Navya Naveli Nanda made headlines in the past over their rumoured relationship. Meezaan, the son of Jaaved Jaaferi, was spotted exiting a theatre in Mumbai back in 2017, with Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, which led to the link-up rumours.

While Meezaan has denied the rumours of his relationship with Navya Naveli Nanda, he has said that his statements have been misconstrued in the past. He added that he's caused 'enough hungama' already and that the public scrutiny of his personal life doesn't bother him anymore.

Speaking with Indianexpress.com, Meezaan said, "Involving other people can affect them because they’ve not chosen this profession, not chosen to make their lives public. Whenever I’ve said something, something else has been written and then portrayed in a completely different manner. I’ve caused enough Hungama already, so it doesn’t really matter to me now."

Meezaan had confessed that the dating rumours made it awkward for him to visit Jalsa, Amitabh Bachchan's home. Speaking with a leading daily earlier this month, the Hungama 2 actor said, "At that time, it was awkward for me to enter my own house. My parents were giving me looks. And they were like 'what is this?' and I was like 'even I don't know'. I last went there (Jalsa) when they hosted a Diwali bash. The entire industry was there."

Meezaan had also opened up about his bond with Navya. He had told Mumbai Mirror once, "We are from the same friends’ circle, she’s my sister’s bestie and a really good friend. I’m not in a relationship with anyone."

The actor will be seen in Hungama 2, releasing this week on Disney+ Hotstar. He stars alongside Shilpa Shetty and Paresh Rawal, among others.