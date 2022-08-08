Middle Class Love trailer: Anubhav Sinha launches ‘hamare wale newcomers’

The latest project from Anubhav Sinha's production house Benaras Media, is titled Middle Class Love and he has shared the film's trailer. Directed by his wife, Ratnaa Sinha, the film features Maska actor Prit Kamani and stars two newcomers --Eisha Singh and Kavya Thapar. The film also stars Manoj Pahwa in an important role. (Also read: Manoj Pahwa says wife Seema Pahwa is boss of house)

The trailer opens with a voice over telling us that a woman is behind every successful man, but behind every middle class man is a son who is often given tips on how to spend less money. Soon, we enter a typical middle-class family's living room and Manoj Pahwa poses as the dad with a slipper in his hands as he scolds his son (Prit) for spending too much money. Soon, we are told the son hopes to escape the misery of middle class and has his eyes set on a rich girl whom he wants to date.

Talking about the film, Anubhav said in a press statement, “I take pride in the fact that I have been able to introduce such talented, sincere and hardworking actors, who have no connections in the industry and also given them a space where they will be presented in a manner that will justify their talent."

Ratnaa began her directorial journey with the Rajkummar Rao-Kriti Kharbanda-starrer 2017 film Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana. She added, “This story required fresh talent and I am happy to introduce these talented actors with my film. It is challenging to work with fresh talent but it is also immensely satisfying because they gave their 200 percent. You can literally hold their hand and make them walk and it has been a great journey.”

Middle Class Love is jointly produced by Sinha’s Benaras Media Works and Zee Studios. It is slated for a theatrical release on September 16.

