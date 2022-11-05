Mili box office day 1 collection: Janhvi Kapoor's survival drama struggles, earns around 35-40 lakh in India

Janhvi Kapoor's survival thriller Mili had a poor opening in theatres on Friday. Produced by her father Boney Kapoor, the film collected less than half a crore on day one. It clashed with Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi's Phone Bhoot and Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi's Double XL. Also read: Mili movie review | Janhvi Kapoor's survival thriller has a warm heart, chilling race against time

Directed by Mathukutty Xavier, Mili is the Hindi remake of his 2019 Malayalam film titled Helen. Mili also stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa in pivotal roles.

According to a report on Boxofficeindia.com, Mili recorded an opening in the range of ₹35-40 lakhs nett at the domestic box office. Meanwhile, Phone Bhoot collected around ₹2 crore on its opening day, while Double XL opened even lower than Mili.

The survival drama follows Mili Naudiyal, played by Jahnvi, a nursing graduate who races against time to stay alive after she is stuck in a freezer. Talking about it, Janhvi told PTI in an interview, “With our film, the director is the same person who directed the original and he wanted to tell the story to the larger audience. He made the original movie on a small budget. We took the decision to remake it because of the story, which is quite lovely.”

"It is a remake but still it is a new story. A lot of people in the north haven't watched the original. We wanted to present this story in our unique way to the Hindi-speaking audience," she added.

Mili is Janhvi's first project with Boney Kapoor who is the producer of the film. In an interview to PTI, Janhvi said she had pledged never to cause problems for her producers. “My whole life, I have always been aware of the hardship that a producer can face when actors are not cooperative. It takes a tremendous amount of money and effort to put up just a day of shooting. I know how much trouble my father faced every time an actor has made his life a little difficult. So, I promised myself when I started my career that I wouldn't be such an actor. As a result, I think I'm over diplomatic and polite on other film sets,” she said.

