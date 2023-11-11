Mimi Chakraborty on working with Paresh Rawal despite political differences: There was no clash

Actor, Member of Parliament, Mimi Chakraborty made her Hindi film debut with Shastry Virudh Shastry but it didn't come to her easyily despite being a part of the original Bengali film. Shastry Virudh Shastry is the Hindi adaptation of Soumitra Chatterjee's Posto, directed by Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy who also helm the Hindi version. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Mimi Chakraborty revealed she lost out on many previous Hindi projects and was not even told about it.

Mimi Chakraborty on her Bollywood debut with Hindustan Times.

Mimi shared that she had as little as 15 days to prepare for Shastry Virudh Shastry which came to her at the last minute. The film also stars Paresh Rawal and Neena Kulkarni.

You had to go through auditions for Shastry Virudh Shastry. Didn't you feel that it shouldn't be the case since you were in the original film?

Mimi Chakraborty: I had to audition before I got selected for the role because they wanted to see my dialect. After I got selected, there was someone to guide me about my script. My second language was Hindi so it helped me a lot. I had the liberty to experiment. I didn’t want to repeat myself.

When we (regional actors) get these opportunities from Bombay, we are asked to audition. You can say I have already given thousands of such auditions. Sometimes you are asked to audition 6-7 times for the same project, whether a music video or a series. Even after you are finalised and wait to block the shoot dates, you suddenly get replaced without being told anything. Someone else gets the role. This has happened a lot of times. It makes me angry at times because this is not how we work (in Bengali film industry). We get a script, we work hard on it, attend workshops and all.

How was this film different?

Mimi Chakraborty: So when they told me to audition…I felt otherwise. I asked my director, ‘Why do you want me to audition?’ He said they wanted to see my dialect. I was okay and I did it. I mean… I already did 5000 auditions and this was no different. I didn't expect it to work out. End of the day, I knew someone would say it didn't fit because of this or that reason. However, 5-7 days after the audition, my director called and congratulated me.

They say everything happens for the best, but it must be heartbreaking when your previous auditions didn't work out…

Mimi Chakraborty: I am a person who doesn’t rush for things. I believe if something breaks you, it makes you stronger. A lot of people used to say that Bollywood mein source nahi hoga toh kam nahi milega (you need a source for work in Bollywood). I said 'Okay, I don't want it. When is the right time, it will happen.' I don't want to go to Bollywood and return home after doing a side role. I will not do a Hindi project until I get a worthy role. I guess this is the right time and the right film for me.

What about the changing times after the rise of Pan-India films?

Mimi Chakraborty: Pan-India films help an actor reach a wider audience. I think Bollywood is also accepting regional actors now.

You starred in Posto and now in Shastry Virudh Shastry in the same character. How do you think you have evolved as an actor in these years?

Mimi Chakraborty: I think I couldn't embrace the emotions of motherhood that much in the past. When Posto came to me, I was only 26 or 27 years old. I was told, ‘You are being backed by big commercial films and you are doing mother roles. Why?’ It mattered back then but now it doesn’t. When other actors didn’t want to do it, the role landed to me. I did it because I loved the character. Of course, it had Soumitra Chatterjee so I had to do it.

But now, when I did Shastry Virudh Shastry I could emotionally see the bond of my character. I had just lost my dog. I didn't have to take glycerin for emotional scenes. I could emote it from myself. With age, you mature as an actor.

The film brings you together with Paresh Rawal. How was your work experience with him despite the different political ideologies?

Mimi Chakraborty: Excellent! I have grown up watching his films. He is such a good human being, down-to-earth. He is always present on sets. There’s so much to learn from him. We used to talk about a lot of things. It’s an experience to work with him.

Were there any clashes due to differences of opinion?

Mimi Chakraborty: I believe that political colours don’t matter when you are acting. An actor is an actor. Definitely, there was no clash. It never happens here in Bengal and not in Bombay as well. We discussed a lot of things, from politics to films, this and that… he is a fun-loving person.

Speaking of your political stint, an actor attracts a lot of trolls. It gets double when you enter politics. How do you see them with years of experience in both fields now?

Mimi Chakraborty: When you become an actor, you are already on the radar; people are after you. Now that you are a politician, a section of society will judge you on the basis of the colour of the party. Doesn’t matter if you are right or wrong, they will throw you (under the bus) because we are not from the same party. I don't practise this, I see a person as a human. If you are asking me for help, I won’t deny you because you are from a different party.

Many on social media complain about you not sharing much about your constituency on social media. In fact, if you post a photoshoot there will be some comments questioning you… Why is it so?

Mimi Chakraborty: I don't post anything on my Instagram account because I think as an actor you should not have a colour attached to you. But once you become a politician, it gets different. I don't post anything related to my party on Instagram. I have a separate account.

I am an entertainer and my page will be about entertainment whether you like it or not. I have a separate page for my political identity. At first, I used to not understand that I had to click photos of my work and put them on social media. If you don't post it then people will say that I am not doing my job.

A lot happened when you once tweeted about finding hair in your flight meal. You were trolled, criticised and only a few supported. Do you think it was blown out of proportion?

Mimi Chakraborty: I know. A lot of people started talking about midday meals and all after I posted about it. I didn’t feel bad because I was kind of expecting it. I knew something or the other was going to come because humanity is a lost thing. It doesn't take them a second to pull people down.

I was on a flight. I had the food and there was hair in my meal. You are sitting in business class, you paid for the food. I tried to raise a complaint but when I went public about it only then they immediately got back and apologised. I didn't need a refund. I just wanted them to apologise because what if it happens to someone else? It is about raising consciousness. When you are travelling on a train, do people take pictures or not when the food is bad? That's a concern. People have forgotten that we are also a human.

Prosenjit Chatterjee recently told me that it's not that Bollywood doesn't give work to regional actors, but they are not looking for it. Do you agree?

Mimi Chakraborty: I totally agree. By God’s grace I have been receiving work in Bollywood but some were not up to the mark; it didn’t work out. Some I didn’t like, others I couldn’t give time. I won’t be able to show my face if I take up a side role in Bollywood. It won’t do justice to my position here. I will do a role which I think is good for me and my career.

You first came in showbiz and then joined All India Trinamool Congress (TMC). Do you regret joining politics as an actor at any moment?

Mimi Chakraborty: It's not like I regret but I didn’t want to join politics so early in my career. I am a people's servant first. People have given me a record margin vote because they loved me as an actor first. I was established as an actor then only I was given the ticket and came in power. Hence I cannot deny it. I cannot pick between both because they work differently. I just didn't want to join politics so soon but people have loved me so much that I try to give 100 percent of myself now.

