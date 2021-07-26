Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mimi: Kriti Sanon's film releases four days early after online leak

Kriti Sanon's upcoming film Mimi is the latest victim of piracy. The film, set to release on July 30 on Netflix, has been leaked online.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUL 26, 2021 08:03 PM IST
Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi's upcoming film Mimi has released four days before its scheduled release date. The film was slated to stream on Netflix starting July 30. However, it seems that the makers decided to advance the release as the film was leaked on pirated websites.

Bootlegged copies of Mimi, in Full HD and 4K, have emerged on numerous pirate sites and Telegram on Monday. Previously, Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was also leaked by pirated platforms.

Producer Dinesh Vijan spoke about the early release on an Instagram Live session. As reported by Indianexpress.com, he said that the early release is a birthday gift to Kriti. The actor celebrates her birthday on July 27. "Like babies are born premature, our film can also come early," Dinesh had said.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Mimi also stars Sai Tamhankar, Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa in pivotal roles. The trailer was released earlier this month which revealed that Kriti plays the role of a surrogate for an international couple after she learns she will receive 20 lakhs for carrying the baby. However, mid-way into the pregnancy, the couple backed out, leaving Kriti pregnant with the child.

Mimi is a remake of the National Award-winning Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy! For the film, Kriti had gained 15 kilos. Speaking about the film during a media interaction, Kriti had said that the film does not intend to be 'preachy.' According to PTI, she said, "It’s not preachy or serious. It's not like you are going to watch a film on surrogacy and it’s going to be a documentary film. It’s a very entertaining film, filled with humour, and a lot of ups and downs. There’s a beautiful graph of the woman I am playing, Mimi, where she wants to be an actress."

In the film, Supriya plays Kriti's mother. Speaking about the veteran actor in an Instagram post recently, Kriti had said, "My mother is someone who keeps taunting me. She is a very mummy mummy. The way Supriya ma’am did that character, she completely flipped it. There are so many things about her that are so much like my mother. So, I actually was seeing my mom in her.”

